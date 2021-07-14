Sparklight Says “Grid Disruption” Disrupted Service to Treasure Valley, Other Areas





The cable and internet service provider also said its phone lines and customer internet portal were down on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho Residents in many parts of the Treasure Valley were without internet service until Tuesday afternoon due to an apparent outage affecting Sparklight. The company stated in Twitter posts On Tuesday morning, she was “investigating service outage reports” shared on the company’s social media, and also encountered a “technical problem” with her phone and online customer account information. The main Sparklight The website was also not reachable at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, but was up and running again later that afternoon. Residents of Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Middleton, Cascade and Idaho Falls responded to Sparklight’s social media posts. Some said they had no problems; others reported that they were out of service, even after restarting their modems and routers. Users from other parts of the country also reported internet issues in their comments on Sparklight’s Facebook post. Shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sparklight tweeted that customers still without service or experiencing slow speeds should restart their modems. Some responded by saying that they recovered their service after doing so. Call center service was restored around 2:30 p.m., but due to high call volumes, many customers were on hold. Responding to questions from KTVB, a Sparklight communications manager said late Tuesday afternoon that the company suffered a network outage “for part of the day today, which had an impact on the internet services of a subset of Sparklight customers as well as the ability of customers to reach our call centers. Services have now been restored. We regret any inconvenience our customers suffered during the outage. If customers continue to have problems with their Internet connection, they are encouraged to restart their modem.Our technical support team is available for further assistance at 877-692-2253. Sparklight did not say what caused the network disruption. User reports to Drop detector The website also indicated major outages in the Lewiston, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque and Wichita, Kansas areas. A previous outage, in November 2019, affected approximately 11,000 customers in Treasure Valley when a fiber line in Boise was cut. Technicians continue to work diligently to restore Internet service to all customers as quickly as possible. Customers with down services or experiencing slow Internet speeds are encouraged to restart their modems. We thank you again for your continued patience. – Sparklight (@sparklightcares) July 13, 2021 Update 1:30 p.m. MST: Our technicians continue to work diligently to restore service to our phone lines and online customer portal. We are also aware of a separate issue with one of our servers affecting the internet services of a significant portion of our customers. – Sparklight (@sparklightcares) July 13, 2021 Check out the latest news from the Treasure Valley and State of Gems in our YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvb.com/article/tech/sparklight-investigating-reports-of-service-outages-in-treasure-valley-other-areas-internet-down/277-b2f463ab-70c5-465f-8ec5-6feb2baae843 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos