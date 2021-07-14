E-commerce in US corporate bonds is finally taking off. But this is just the start, says this investor





It took about two decades, but corporate bond e-commerce has finally made notable inroads in a market long known for its privacy and low-tech methods.

Growth in the US $ 10.7 trillion corporate bond market has grown by more than 100% over the past three years, outpacing the 61% expansion observed, according to a new report from the Greenwich Coalition. in Europe for the same period.

Specifically, the e-commerce of quality US bonds grew 111% between 2017 and the end of 2020, while the smaller portion of high yield bonds, or junk bonds, grew 145% for the same period, according to the report. Electronic commerce is gaining ground. In terms of scale, the massive US corporate bond market has no immediate rival. Last year, an average of $ 35.7 billion in bonds traded every day, according to the Greenwich Coalition, a little more than Vermont Annual Gross Domestic Product. In Europe, the average daily volume of corporate bond trading was about three times lower at $ 11.6 billion than in the United States, according to the report. Despite this, e-commerce in Europe still accounted for a 47% larger share of the region’s corporate bond trading volume last year, compared to 31% for the US investment grade sector and 21% for bonds. American high yield. This represents a share of 39% in Europe in 2017, but a jump of 19% for the investment grade in the United States and of 11% for the American high yield for the same period. We’ve had 20 years of innovation, said Wendy Wyatt, portfolio manager at DuPont Capital, of the slow adoption of corporate bond trading in the digital age. There were difficult obstacles to overcome. Several key changes have only happened recently, she said, highlighting improvements in electronic platforms to give the notorious tight-lipped bond world a higher degree of anonymity on transactions, but also in terms of minimizing counterparty and execution risks, including when transactions fail. We like to keep our cards very close, Wyatt told MarketWatch. The coalitions report said Bloomberg, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX,

and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW,

as the largest electronic platforms used for corporate bonds, but also explained how US online traders were more willing to try somewhat new ideas, such as Anonymous Quote Requests (RFQs) in electronic formats than their European counterparts. Most trading in Europe, on the other hand, is through traditional five-dealer tenders, wrote Kevin McPartland, research manager of Coalitions for Market Structure and Technology, calling it a protocol that makes it difficult. for the buy side to express interest without showing their hand. As part of the study, the McPartlands team interviewed 157 corporate bond investors in the United States and Europe about their current trading activities, protocols and expectations for change over the next three years. . Still, Wyatt of DuPont Capital said that one thing that hasn’t changed much is that brokers at major investment banks still want to keep a tight grip on bond trading and related income, while electronic commerce is increasing. To that end, Wyatt pointed to a noticeable increase during the pandemic of large blocklists circulated by portfolio brokers containing up to 300 different items, frequently offered on an all-or-nothing basis, which is a way for dealers to to be stuck. this market and trade entire lists at once. Obviously, it’s hugely lucrative, she said, noting that many of the big investment banks reported successful earnings a year ago from trading in fixed income, currencies and of raw materials during peaks of market turbulence. March of last year was phenomenal for them, she said, adding that many are still trying to hang in there. But eventually, Wyatt also hopes that corporate bond trading goes electronic, like the stock market. The platforms are there, but it’s still in its infancy, Wyatt said, adding that it’s not just about electronic trading, but also about best execution and long-standing relationships in a game. market complex. As long as you have that business contact in the office, it’s really hard to switch to electronics. US SPX Equity,

closed lower on Tuesday after cost-of-living data rose the most since 2008 as inflation spreads throughout the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

also climbed on Tuesday, a day before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell kicked off two days of testimony in Congress, where inflationary pressures and any indication of the timetable for tightening monetary policy will be the center of attention. The central bank made a historic first foray into the purchase of US corporate debt LQD,

-0.37% HYG,

-0.30% JNK,

during the pandemic, but since June has been selling its holdings in a market where yields have rarely been lower. Lily: Powell To Focus On Patience In Capitol Hill Testimonial This Week Also look: Is the Fed Tightening Cycle Already Underway?

