Lindsey Graham burns NY Dems for targeting Chick-fil-A





Senator Lindsey Graham slammed New York State Democrats for trying to stop Chick-fil-A from operating in rest areas amid concerns over the company’s religious opposition to the marriage homosexual. “If such a disastrous decision were to happen – to ban a business enterprise for expressing their First Amendment rights – it would set a horrible precedent,” said the Republican of South Carolina. posted Tuesday on Facebook. “He would also be fiercely opposed by many members of Congress, including myself.” Grahams’ post came in response to news that Democratic politicians in New York are supporting a petition to stop Chick-Fil-A, founded by evangelical Christian S. Truett Cathy, to sell food in New York City rest areas because of corporate donations to groups that oppose same-sex marriage. TEXAS CHICK-FIL-A FRIEND DUCK AND HIS NEW CHANNELS IN HIS PARKING “After years of millions of donations to organizations hostile to LGBTQ + rights, the decision to approve @ChickfilA because an approved concession to our rest areas is worrying to say the least, ”Rochester-area Democratic Assembly member Harry Bronson said on Twitter of his plan to stop Chick- Fil-A to appear along I-90 as part of Thruway Authority’s $ 450 million state services modernization project. ” It’s time to @NYSThruway reconsider this choice, “he added. Bronson and two other openly gay New York Democrats also sent a letter to Matthew Driscol, executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority, expressing their displeasure with the plan. The fast food giant responded to criticism of its stores by insisting that they were not trying to spread a specific political message. “We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone to our restaurants,” the company said in a statement. “We are proud to be represented by over 200,000 diverse team members nationwide, and strive to be a positive influence in our local communities.” In 2019, Chick-fil-A received backlash for donating to two groups opposed to same-sex marriage. The company has announced that it will no longer donate to these organizations, choosing instead to donate the money to a “mission to nurture the potential of every child.” Graham also suggested in his Facebook post that Bronsons’ efforts to shut down the Christian restaurant, which closes on Sundays so employees and customers keep their Christian faith, could potentially result in New York’s federal funding being suspended. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “When federal funds are shared with states, it has never occurred to me to examine state policy on burning issues like marriage to determine if they are eligible to receive federal funds. Graham wrote. “Such a move by New York against Chick-fil-A would create unnecessary upheaval at a time when the country must move forward respecting genuine differences of opinion.” Despite the continuing controversy over the religious beliefs of the company’s executives, Chick-fil-A remains an immensely popular business and was recently ranked as the nation’s best fast food chain for the seventh consecutive year by the U.S. customer satisfaction. “Chick-fil-A is a legal company with a great product,” Graham concluded in his Facebook post. “They shouldn’t be punished for their beliefs.”

