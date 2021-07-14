Asian stocks fall due to US inflation

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) – Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after data showing the biggest rise in US inflation in 13 years fueled some market expectations that the Federal Reserve could exit measures earlier than expected revival of the pandemic era.

But US bond yields and the dollar fell in Asian trade after jumping a day earlier on inflation data.

The US consumer price index jumped 0.9% in June, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. It was above market expectations and the biggest gain since June 2008. read more

“Against the backdrop of higher and longer US inflation, an earlier drop appears to be the likely direction of the policy journey,” said Rob Carnell, ING Asia-Pacific research manager.

“The only thing that seems to be a slight balm in all of this is that no one seems to be expecting much in terms of the Fed rate. So we could be earlier, but we’re not getting big. -thing.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday became the latest central bank to plan for an end to pandemic-era politics, as it surprised markets by announcing it would end its buying program bonds starting next week, sending the Kiwi dollar significantly higher. Read more

The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.33%, as Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (.HSI) slipped 0.66% and Seoul’s Kospi (.KS11) lost 0.29%.

Australian stocks (.AXJO) were up 0.34% on boost from miners and energy companies.

The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) was down 0.2%.

Investors are watching closely the semi-annual testimony of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday as to whether the Fed will take more aggressive action to stop rising inflation. Powell’s testimony comes as the Biden administration continues to push for a fiscal stimulus to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Democrats on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee reached agreement on Tuesday night on a $ 3.5 trillion infrastructure investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated later this summer. Read more

Meanwhile, in Asia, China is due to release second-quarter economic growth data on Thursday, even as its central bank prepares to cut bank reserve requirements to help bolster an unbalanced economic recovery.

The Chinese premier said on Tuesday that the country would keep its economic operations within a reasonable range over the next 18 months and take “comprehensive measures” to moderate rising commodity prices.

On Wall Street overnight, stocks first took the CPI data in stride, pushing tech stocks up that typically thrive with low interest rates, but major indexes eventually closed lower. .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.31% to 34,888.79, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.35% to 4,369.21, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell from 0.38% to 14,677.65.

A $ 24 billion 30-year Treasury bond auction reflected investor nervousness when they were sold for a 2.00% yield, more than two basis points above where the debt was exchanged before the auction.

Bond yields fell on Wednesday after crossing the curve a day earlier.

The 30-year yield edged down to 2.0302% after a close of 2.037%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped to 1.3998% after a close of 1.415% on Tuesday.

The policy-sensitive two-year yield was 0.2508% against a close of 0.255%.

In the currency market, the safe haven yen strengthened, with the dollar losing 0.13% against the Japanese unit at 110.47. The euro rose 0.08% to $ 1.1783 after the greenback hit a three-month high against the single currency.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies from other major trading partners, fell to 92.747 after hitting 92.832 previously, just below the level of 92.844 reached last week for the first time. since April 5.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.85% after the RBNZ announced it was ending asset purchases.

Oil prices stabilized after data showed China’s first-half crude imports fell 3% from January to June from a year earlier. They jumped more than 2% on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency said the market should expect supply to tighten amid disagreements among major producers. Read more

US crude fell 0.24% to $ 75.07 per barrel and global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.16% to $ 76.37 per barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.11% to $ 1,809.38 an ounce.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.