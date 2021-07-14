Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Barbeque-Nation, Torrent Power, Vedanta

Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 47.50 points lower at 15,787, indicating a weak start for benchmarks on Wednesday.

Here are the main actions to follow during today’s session:

Results today: Infosys, 5paisa Capital, Craftsman Automation, Dodla Dairy, L&T Technology Services and Hatsun Agro Product are among 19 companies expected to release quarterly results today.

Most analysts are forecasting a 27-30% year-over-year (YoY) increase in Infosys profit in the first quarter, while revenue growth is between 16 and 17%. That aside, expectations are ripe for the company to raise its revenue guidance for fiscal 22 to 13-15% from 12-14% earlier. READ HERE

Adani companies: The company’s subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings, has taken over management control of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK group. This follows approvals received from the Indian government, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra and the government of Maharashtra.

Spirit tree: The company reported net profit of Rs 343.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 61.2% year-on-year, and profits sequentially increased 8.2%. Large-scale growth across all verticals and geographies saw the company’s revenue increase 20.1% to Rs 2,291.7 crore for the quarter. Sequentially, the company’s revenue increased 8.6 percent.

Tata Metaliks: The company on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 94.72 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company recorded a net loss of Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter of last year.

Home Barbecue-Nation: CIFAR improved the credit rating of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality’s banking facilities.

Bank of Maharashtra: The state-run Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) said on Tuesday that the board had set a floor price of Rs 24.89 per share for Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of Rs 2,000 crore.

Drums Amara Raja, Exide Ind: The actions of southern battery makers, automakers and real estate players will be the center of attention on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday that the state’s electric vehicles will attract financial incentives ranging from Rs 10,000 at Rs 20 lakh and that housing companies will benefit from discounts. in property tax for the installation of charging stations as part of the major government campaign on electric mobility.

Torrent power: The Supreme Court suspended an order from the Bombay High Court that suspended the tendering process for power distribution activities at Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The company had established itself as the highest bidder in the tender for a 51 percent stake in an electricity distribution company for the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Additionally, the company ended FY21 with revenue of Rs 12,314 crore, down 10% from Rs 13,818 crore in FY 20. EBITDA fell by 3 % from Rs 3,734 crore to Rs 3,607 crore. The EBITDA margin improved slightly from 27% to 29%.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has taken over the operations of its SSP factory in Mahad, Maharashtra. The NPK A plant was closed due to the unavailability of raw materials.

NTPC: State-owned NTPC will set up the country’s largest solar park in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat following a green light from the government. Rann of Kutch’s 4,750 megawatt (MW) renewable energy farm in Khavada Gujarat will be set up by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, the power giant said in a statement.

Vedanta, zinc from Hindustan: Vedanta said Zinc International’s total production rose 62 percent to 61,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The company said cast aluminum production (including testing) at its Jharsuguda and BALCO smelters increased 17% to 5,49,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY22, compared to previous year, mainly due to the ramp-up of pots. Regarding the iron ore business, he said there was no production in Goa due to the suspension of mining operations. Hindustan Zinc, another Vedanta Group company, said on Tuesday that its production of mined metals increased 9% to 2,21,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Lupine: Drugmaker Lupine announced on Tuesday that it has launched the antifungal product Tavaborole Topical Solution in the US market.

Sadbhav infrastructure projects: India Ratings downgraded the company’s credit rating to BBB + from A-.

HDFC Bank: The company’s board of directors will meet on July 17 to consider raising funds through foreign currency debt.

Coromandel International: CRISIL reaffirmed its rating for the Company’s debt program with the outlook for term bank credit facilities revised from Stable to Positive.

Insecticides (India): CRISIL’s credit rating for the Company’s long-term and short-term credit facilities has remained the same from the prior year, at A / Stable and A1 respectively.