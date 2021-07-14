GXO is expected to be released on August 2





GREENWICH, Connecticut – The split of GXO Logistics as a separate company from XPO Logistics is official. GXO, which represents a separation of the logistics business from XPO, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange after XPO announced the approval of the split by XPO’s board of directors. XPO is moving forward with a focus on transportation. The previously announced spin-off will be accomplished through the distribution of all outstanding common shares of GXO Logistics, currently a wholly owned subsidiary of XPO, to holders of common shares of XPO. After separation, GXO and XPO will be independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in large addressable markets. GXO will be the largest provider of contract logistics services in the world, and XPO will be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily LTL and truck brokerage services. The separation will be effected by a pro-rata distribution of all outstanding common shares of GXO to registered shareholders of XPO as of the close of business on July 23, the date of registration of the distribution. If the distribution is complete, each shareholder of XPO will receive one common share of GXO for each common share of XPO held on the registration date. Upon completion of the distribution, XPO will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XPO” and GXO will trade on a regular basis on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GXO”. On or about July 22, and which is expected to run until August 2, there will be two markets for XPO common shares on the NYSE: a “normal” market and a “non-distribution” market. XPO common stock that trades in the market “on a regular basis” will trade with a right to GXO common stock distributed in accordance with the distribution, so that holders of XPO common stock who sell XPO shares of on a regular basis before August 2 will also sell their right to receive common shares of GXO in the distribution. Shares that trade on the “ex-distribution” market will trade without entitlement to GXO common shares distributed in accordance with the distribution. GXO expects to benefit from three tailwinds. The first is e-commerce, which represents around 20% of the e-commerce market. Half of GXO’s business comes from e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and technology. GXO’s sales pipeline is near an all-time high of $ 2 billion, 66% of which is in e-commerce, omnichannel retail and tech. Second, GXO expects six-fold productivity from robots and advanced warehouse automation. According to the company, around 5% of warehouses in the world are automated, which leaves the possibility of automating 95% of warehouses in the world. Outsourcing, the third tailwind, accounts for 30% of the global logistics market according to the company, leaving 70% of global logistics available for outsourcing, or $ 300 billion in potential opportunities. GXO also published its sustainability goals for the first time. These include: A 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2019.

By 2030 also, GXO will use 50% renewable electricity in the world.

By 2025, 80% of GXO’s global operations will use LED lighting.

By 2040, GXO plans to be 100% carbon neutral.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.furnituretoday.com/financial/gxo-set-to-go-public-on-august-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos