ENDEAVOR ANNOUNCES OWN SHARES TRANSACTION
London, July 13, 2021 Endeavor Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (the Company) announces today that it has purchased the following number of its common shares for USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.
Aggregated information
Date of purchase:
July 13, 2021
Total number of common shares of $ 0.01 each purchased:
25,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1,598,9792
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1,598,9792
Volume weighted averagege price paid per share (GBp):
1,598,9792
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will no longer have any ordinary shares in treasury and 250,315,607 ordinary shares in circulation. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 250,315,607. This figure for the total number of voting rights can be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change in their interest in the Company under the disclosure guidelines of the Company. the FCA. and transparency rules.
These share purchases are part of the Company’s buyback program announced on June 15, 2021.
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information on the individual transactions carried out by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited in connection with the buyback program.
Purchasing calendar
Shares purchased: Endeavor Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)
Date of purchases: July 13, 2021
Investment company: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Individual transactions
Date and time of transaction
Volume
Price (GBp)
Place of negotiation
13 July 2021, 07:26
25,000
1,598,9792
LSE
CONTACT INFORMATION
Operate mining
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Vincic Consultants in Toronto
ABOUT ENDEAVOR MINING API
Endeavor is one of the world’s leading gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development and exploration assets in the very promising Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavor is committed to upholding the principles of responsible mining and delivering lasting value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities in which it operates. Endeavor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Endeavor’s current plans, intentions, beliefs and expectations. with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words may, would, could, should, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect or similar expressions and includes information about Strives for expectations regarding the benefits of a premium listing in the UK with stocks traded on the LSE, including deeper access to a diverse pool of investors with a solid understanding of its primary operating jurisdictions across the ‘West Africa and increased demand for its stocks assuming they will be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series as well as the MSCI Europe Index, Strives to create sustainable shareholder value over the long term and the potential for continued or future dividends.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but rather reflects the expectations, estimates or projections of Endeavor’s management regarding future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered to be. reasonable as of the date the statements are made. Although Endeavor believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and such information should not be relied upon because unknown or unforeseeable factors could have material adverse effects on the Company. Endeavor’s results, performance or achievements. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to Endeavor’s business and market conditions.
This information is subject in its entirety to the caveats and risk factor information contained in the documents filed by Endeavor with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavor’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended. December 31, 2020 and the financial statements and related MD&A for the year. ended December 31, 2020 filed with securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.
If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those described in this document as being intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavor has attempted to identify risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or not. planned. Endeavor does not intend and doesthis is assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
