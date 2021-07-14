The fake headline of the June CPI

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 26: US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a press conference on … [+] inflation on Capitol Hill on May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican senators discussed rising consumer prices and the potential effects of inflation on families and businesses recovering from the pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Breaking news: Headline inflation for June was … 5.4%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says so. Wow.

This report is greeted with shock and dismay choreographed by some politicians and much of the media, with stories that make the country feel like it has returned to the 1970s.

Or not. Many people now realize that the raw consumer price index (CPI) figure is heavily distorted. They may not know How? ‘Or’ What strongly distorted. Currently, several factors inflate its value yes, inflation is inflated to the point that the gross CPI is virtually meaningless, if not misleading.

Details are covered in a previous column. In summary, this is what the June issue would look like if these distortions were removed.

Core CPI vs Gross CPI Subtract 0.9%

Volatile food and energy prices are almost always ruled out by serious analysts, for good reason. The core CPI in June was 0.9% lower than the overall figure.

Title vs core

Chart by author



Follow-up question: The variability of the unadjusted CPI is approximately 7 times bigger than the variability of the core CPI. Everyone knows that this volatility must be neutralized to have a good outlook on short-term price movements. Why then is the gross CPI still offered as a global figure?

PCE vs CPI Subtract 0.3%

For 20 years, for very good reasons, the Federal Reserve preferred the measure of trade departments called the personal consumption expenditure index (PCE) to the CPI of labor departments. The PCE has been extensively evaluated. It is based on a more solid conception of economic behavior. It is simply a better measure.

The reason the Fed prefers the PCE index [is that] it’s a best reflection of reality and how people consume.

We don’t have a Junes PCE yet. He won’t come for two weeks. But we have the past trend. The PCE is, on average over the last 20 years, about 0.3% lower.

CPI vs PCE, 2001-2021

Chart by author



Another question: why does the press attach importance to a figure that policy makers largely ignore?

Adjust for base effect Subtract 0.9%

The CPI is a measure of the number for June 2021 compared to the number for June 2020. But as of June 2020, the country was still in the trough of the pandemic. We had just concluded an annualized rate of 8.5% decline of GDP in the 2nd quarter.

Annualized GDP growth 2016-2021

Chart by author



This broke the trendline, confusing subsequent comparisons for a while as the left anchor of the year-over-year percentage calculation is so deep. This inflates the current year-over-year percentage increase (i.e. CPI!) of around 0.9% for the month of June 2021, known as the base effect.

The base effect

Chart by author



Question: This problem is well understood even by some journalists (lately). The base effect will disappear for a few more months. So, since we know the CPI is very low right now, why not just wait for this statistical glitch to wipe out the system before making year-to-year comparisons? We have made a lot of adjustments due to the pandemic. Why not this one?

Adjust for obvious outliers (e.g. used cars) Subtract 1.5%

The CPI is made up of a basket of goods and services that consumers buy on a regular basis, or Bureau of Labor Statistics says it: the goods and services that people buy for everyday life.

One of the items in the consumer’s basket is Used vehicles. From June 2020 to June 2021 used car prices increased by 45.2%! This item is given a weight of 3.166% in the consumer basket, which means that it contributed something like 1.5% to the total increase in the basket from year to year (that is, i.e. gross CPI). The BLS admits that more than a third of the June CPI figure comes from the used car component alone.

There is a lot of harm in that. In short summary:

an argument can be made that used cars are assets, like houses, with a long lifespan (more than 10 years and more than 200,000 miles on average today and this lifespan is getting longer) . If a used car is a long-term good rather than a consumable product like a box of cornflakes that is bought and consumed, then used cars should not be included in the CPI

used cars do not in any way fit the description of an item that people buy for everyday life if the high priced items, bought only very occasionally and generally involving great discretion as to timing and substitution possibilities that you to have buy gasoline today to get to work maybe, but you normally don’t need to buy that used BMW this week even if the price isn’t right. Should such items be part of the normal shopping cart?

the used car market was one of the most affected sectors of the economy in 2020; there have been disruptions in the automotive markets in general, affecting new cars (shortage of chips), used cars, rental cars, auto insurance, the whole ecosystem has been dislocated; it makes no sense to consider current price fluctuations as a normal pattern

Whether used cars should be part of the CPI calculation has been debated for decades. In 1995, even the Congress Budget Office decide to exclude Used cars from its CPI calculations, as well as food and energy. (In a future column, I’ll take a closer look at this example.)

Other obvious pandemic effects subtract 0.4%

There are other distortions in the June count, particularly with energy pricing and with some other categories that were severely depressed during the pandemic and are now rebounding with large base effects at the component level. These include:

Air fares (0.7% weighting in the basket), up 24.6% year-on-year

Hotel rooms (0.86% weighting), up 16.9%

Car rental prices (0.185% weighting), up 87.7%

These are all sectors that were simply devastated by the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. Hotel occupancy rate tear down from 61% to 24%. Airline passenger miles fell 96%. These severe dislocations should be ruled out now. Together they add about 0.4% to the June CPI by my calculation.

In sum There is no inflation

If you keep the score, with those deductions it was on to something less than 2% for the adjusted price increase in June 2021 compared to June 2020.

Maybe some of these tweaks could be fine-tuned further. Perhaps counter-arguments can be received. But what I’m saying is that by any meaningful definition of real inflation, the headline figure is grossly overestimated.

One more point. The monthly headline for fear of inflation is like that car alarm that keeps ringing in the middle of the night when the garbage truck storms past. It’s annoying, but we know we don’t call 911 every time we hear it ring. Why do we allow the inflation alarm to shake us this way, every month, with no sense of perspective?

We are fortunate that the Fed and the markets are able to assess these numbers with appropriate skepticism. But there is a lot of irresponsible journalism here. The distorting factors discussed above are not hidden, and in fact they are widely understood today, even by most journalists and yet many media outlets, and many professional experts (who certainly know better), still choose to focus on these misleading numbers. Doesn’t the press have a duty to educate the public? Or is it just about selling more newspapers or capturing more clicks?