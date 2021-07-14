Japanese stocks slide after strong gains, Powell’s testimony in brief





TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks fell after two straight sessions of gains on Wednesday as investors await testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells in Congress. The Nikkei stock average slipped 0.26% to 28,641.62 at 0212 GMT, while the larger Topix edged down 0.05% to 1,966.75. For the week so far, the Nikkei is already up 2.5% and the Topix almost 2.9%. Investors lock in profits after strong market rises. But, until we see the market indicators from the corporate earnings reports, the market will be calm, said Shoichi Arisawa, managing director of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities. The market is also moving into a tightening as investors await Powell’s testimony, which will take place after the sharp rise in consumer prices in the United States. Consumer prices in the United States rose the most in 13 years last month, while so-called basic consumer prices jumped 4.5% year-on-year, the largest increase since November 1991. Powell’s testimony on Wednesday and Thursday is the focus of his comments on rising price pressures and monetary support going forward. In Japan, tire makers led the declines, with Yokohama Rubber losing 3.67% and Bridgestone 3.21%. Airlines also fell 2.57%, with ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines losing 2.4% and 2.71% respectively. Yaskawa Electric fell 2.11%, retreating from a 3.14% gain this week after the robot maker raised its outlook for annual profits. Toho jumped 10.65% after the film and entertainment company said its operating profit nearly quadrupled in the last quarter. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.42 billion, compared to an average of 1.03 billion over the past 30 days. There were 85 advances on the Nikkei index versus 131 declines (Report by Junko Fujita; edited by Uttaresh.V)

