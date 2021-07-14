Business
Biden speaks out on Philadelphia voting rights
WASHINGTON President Biden said on Tuesday that the fight against restrictive election laws was the most important test of our democracy since the Civil War and called Donald J. Trumps’ efforts to overthrow the 2020 election a big lie.
In an impassioned speech in Philadelphia, Mr Biden tried to revive the stalled Democratic effort to pass federal voting rights legislation and called on Republicans in Congress, states, cities and counties to stand up , for God’s sake.
Help prevent this concerted effort to undermine our election and the sacred right to vote, the president said in a speech at the National Constitution Center. Are you not ashamed?
But his words have collided with reality: Even as Republican-led bills aimed at restricting access to the vote find their way into states across the country, two bills aimed at expanding the Nationwide voting rights languish in Congress. And Mr. Biden has resisted growing pressure from Democrats to support Senate passage of the legislation by removing filibuster, regardless of the political cost.
In fact, the president appeared to acknowledge that the legislation had little hope of being passed as he focused on the midterm elections.
Would face another test in 2022, Mr Biden said. A new wave of unprecedented voter suppression and crude and sustained electoral subversion. We need to prepare now.
He said he would start an effort to educate voters on the changing laws, register them to vote and then bring out the vote.
The partisan struggle for voting rights unfolded even as the president spoke, with a group of Texas Democrats fleeing their state to deny Republicans the quorum they need to pass new voting restrictions there.
In his speech, Mr. Biden called the conspiracy theories about the 2020 election developed and propagated by his predecessor, Mr. Trump, a darker and more sinister underside of American politics. He did not mention Mr. Trump’s name, but warned that bullies and fear-mongers had posed an existential threat to democracy.
No other election has ever taken place under such scrutiny, with such high standards, Mr Biden said. The big lie is just that: a big lie.
A dozen Republican-controlled states passed laws this spring to restrict voting or significantly change electoral rules, in part because of Mr. Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on the 2020 results.
Republicans, who have called Democrats’ warnings about democracy hyperbolic, argue that laws are needed to crack down on voter fraud, despite evidence that it is not a widespread problem. They mounted an aggressive campaign to portray Mr Bidens’ efforts on voting rights as a selfish federalization of the elections for the benefit of the Democrats.
The president’s speech, delivered against the backdrop of the cradle of American democracy, aimed to present the right to vote as a shared ideal, despite the realities of a deeply fractured political landscape.
Democratic efforts to pass voting rights legislation in Washington stalled in the equally divided Senate. Last month, Republicans obstructed the general election overhaul known as the For the People Act, and they should do the same if Democrats try to bring up the other measure, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after a former congressman from Georgia and civil rights. icon that would restore parts of the voting rights law struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.
In a statement, Danielle Lvarez, communications director for the Republican National Committee, said Mr. Bidens’ speech amounted to lies and theatricality. The Republicans had unanimously rejected the For the People Act as a Democratic attempt to pass their federal stranglehold on our elections, she said.
More moderate members of Mr Bidens’ party also feared the legislation was too partisan. Senators Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have publicly stated that they will not support rescinding the filibuster to enact it.
But other Democrats are seeing a worrying increase in efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict voting, as well as court rulings that would make it harder to tackle voting rights encroachments.
A Supreme Court ruling this month weakened the only voting rights law enforcement clause that remained after the court struck down its main provision in 2013. Mr Biden said last year that strengthening the law would be one of his first priorities after taking office; but on Tuesday he sought to shift responsibility to lawmakers.
The courts ‘decision, damaging as it is, does not limit Congress’ ability to repair the damage caused, the president said. As soon as Congress passes the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, I will sign it and I want the world to see it.
His rallying cry only underscored the impossibility of the task: neither of the two bills currently has a path to his office.
Activists who questioned whether Mr Biden would take a public position on filibuster got their answer on Tuesday: I’m not filibustering now, the president told reporters who shouted questions after his speech.
It was strange to hear, Eli Zupnick, spokesperson for the anti-obstruction group Fix Our Senate, said after watching the speech. He did a great job of laying out the problem, but then stopped before talking about the actual solution that would be needed to pass legislation to address the problem.
While Mr Biden spoke in Philadelphia, the Texas Democrat group traveled to Washington, where they were trying to delay state lawmakers from taking restrictive voting measures.
Both measures would ban 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting; prohibit election officials from proactively sending postal ballots to voters who did not request them; add new voter identification requirements for postal voting; limit the types of assistance that can be provided to voters; and greatly expand the authority and autonomy of pro-election observers.
In Austin, Republicans have expressed anger at the fugitive group, and Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call special session after special session after special session until an election bill is passed. The handful of Democratic lawmakers who did not visit Washington were rounded up and ordered upstairs at Statehouse. Shawn Thierry, a representative of the Democratic State of Houston, posted on twitter a video of a Statehouse Sergeant-at-Arms and State Soldier entering her office to order that she be locked in the House bedroom.
That’s not a problem with Democrats or Republicans, Vice President Kamala Harris told Texas lawmakers when she met them on Tuesday. It’s about Americans and how Americans are dealing with this problem.
James Talarico, 32, the youngest member of the Texas legislature, said the Democratic group traveled to Washington, in part, to pressure Biden to do more.
We cannot listen to more speeches, Mr Talarico said. I am incredibly proud not only as a Democrat but also as an American of what President Biden accomplished during his first months in office. But protecting our democracy should have been high on the list, because without it none of these issues matter.
The restrictions in the Texas bills reflect key provisions of a restrictive law passed this year in Georgia, which went even further to assert Republican control over the state election commission and allow the party to suspend county election officials. In June, the Justice Department sued Georgia over the law, with the Biden administrations being the first major move to challenge state-level electoral restrictions.
Jim Crow’s assault in the 21st century is real, Biden said, listing details of Texas bills. It is relentless, and we will vigorously challenge it.
Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Nick corasaniti and Reid J. Epstein contributed reports.
