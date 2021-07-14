Biden speaks out on Philadelphia voting rights

WASHINGTON President Biden said on Tuesday that the fight against restrictive election laws was the most important test of our democracy since the Civil War and called Donald J. Trumps’ efforts to overthrow the 2020 election a big lie.

In an impassioned speech in Philadelphia, Mr Biden tried to revive the stalled Democratic effort to pass federal voting rights legislation and called on Republicans in Congress, states, cities and counties to stand up , for God’s sake.

Help prevent this concerted effort to undermine our election and the sacred right to vote, the president said in a speech at the National Constitution Center. Are you not ashamed?

But his words have collided with reality: Even as Republican-led bills aimed at restricting access to the vote find their way into states across the country, two bills aimed at expanding the Nationwide voting rights languish in Congress. And Mr. Biden has resisted growing pressure from Democrats to support Senate passage of the legislation by removing filibuster, regardless of the political cost.