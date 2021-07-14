Mindtree share price soars after first quarter results; Happiest spirits up more than 7%

Shares of computer companies Mindtree and Happiest Minds surged on Wednesday, with Mindtree shares hitting a new high of 2,721 per share after posting a healthy set of earnings for the first quarter of FY22. Meanwhile, shares of Happiest Minds Technology rose more than 7% to 1,276 each on BSE in the first transactions.

Mindtree’s first quarter net profit increased to 343.3 crore, an increase of 61% year-on-year and 8% in QoQ. Its dollar revenue was $ 310.5 million, growing 7.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 22.6% year-on-year. The IT company posted its highest ever order book of half a billion US dollars, a growth of 34% QoQ.

We are delighted to report a good start to FY22 with widespread growth in the first quarter across all service lines and industry segments, ”said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree. the focused execution of our strategy and our customer focus in re-imagining business models for the digital age helps us generate profitable and sustainable growth. “

In a note, national brokerage and research firm Edelweiss said Mindtree provided a solid set of figures for the first quarter of fiscal 22, in line with their estimates. The company is witnessing the accelerated adoption of a digital and robust pipeline across all industries. We believe that strong demand and robust execution will lead to profitable double-digit industry growth in FY22, ”he said.

Edelweiss maintained its buy rating on the share and revised its price target to 2,850 (from 2,821) as it advances to T3FY23E.

Yes Securities said in a note that Mindtree will continue to invest to drive growth and is expected to post high growth in teen earnings for fiscal 22, while maintaining an EBITDA margin of over 20%. The brokerage has an “Add” rating to the stock with a target price of 2,735 per share (increase: 9.6%).

The ICICI Securities memo said: “’The possibilities of further surprises / improvements are less likely. Hold Hold. ”

