Upward trend of the market in a context of economic gloom

After severe containment in the first quarter, the next three quarters of growth in the last fiscal year were celebrated in the official economic survey as the early announcement of a V-shaped recovery. India fell more than 7 percent during the year. And just as the economy appeared poised to rebound, a much deadlier second wave of the coronavirus struck, forcing panic and disorderly closures across the country.

The economic toll will increase its measure of losses at some point. But while the human costs remain to be calculated, there is a sphere spared by the gloom. As incomes plummeted and livelihoods suffered unprecedented stress, stock markets rose sharply after some initial hesitation. Between February and March of last year, the price index of BSE (formerly the Bombay Stock Exchange) fell by around 30%. These were the first sustained setbacks after years of virtually uninterrupted rise. But with all the sentiment accumulated in previous years, the market capitalization of all publicly traded companies stood at over 51% of GDP at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Although plunged into gloom, the following year brought a strange exuberance to the stock markets. Starting with a 14% price hike in April 2020, BSE participated in a global rally that persists to this day. At the end of 2020-2021, the market capitalization on the stock exchange amounted to almost 100% of the GDP for the year.

As an anecdote, BSE’s market capitalization last hit this level in 2007-08, during India’s heyday of growth. Driven by large inflows of foreign funds and a credit boom, BSE’s market capitalization has grown by leaps and bounds, from just over 23 percent of GDP in 2002-03 to over 100 percent of GDP. cent in 2007-08. The following year, the illusion collapsed. The recovery was slow, but accelerated with the entry into service of the current regime in 2014, before the setback of February 2020.

Since then, the long-awaited V-rally in official circles has been an isolated feature of the stock markets. In May of last year, The Economistcommented with unusual obscurity, that the recent V in markets is not for victory. Editorialally, London weekly warned that the markets had gone haywire from the real economy and that something had to give.

The delusional rally in the stock markets, characteristic mainly of the United States, but also of more distant parts of the globe, was guaranteed by a massive purchase of assets by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), the bank of last resort and lord of the global economy. motto. This included the unprecedented purchase of corporate bonds, allowing large companies to finance their debt and investors to go from panic to optimism without wasting a minute. And all the while, unemployment, growth, and other indicators of underlying economic health told a different story of gloom unprecedented since the records began.

India has been cautious in building up central bank balance sheets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as a banker of last resort, only bought sovereign bonds to inject liquidity into an economy that threatened to shut down. Like the recent RBI annual report report As indicated, emerging market economies India considers itself to be one of the countries that has deployed almost all of the tools used by central banks in advanced economies. However, advanced economies have been more prolific in the use of asset purchases / sales and currency swaps.

Despite the RBI’s caution, Indian markets are heavily influenced by global practices, particularly as evidenced by the United States. With its relatively open entry and exit rules, India’s markets among the deepest and broadest emerging economies have been a welcoming environment for global capital seeking quick returns. As the RBI observed, foreign portfolio investment (REIT) flows increased throughout the year, with the return of risk appetite, ultra-accommodative monetary policies by the central banks of advanced economies acting as the main push factor.

Besides China, India was the only emerging market economy to receive REIT inflows in calendar year 2020. As the RBI again notes, foreign investors have remained net buyers in the Indian stock market. , November (2020) with record entries. In a shortened nine-month fiscal year due to a change in accounting format, India received a net inflow of FPI (foreign portfolio investment) of $ 2.8 trillion ($ 37 billion), compared with an outflow of $ 62 billion ($ 830 million) the year before.

These figures, translated into equivalents in terms of the mighty US dollar, would seem like a trifle, at a time when the US Fed was doubling the size of its balance sheet. Between when the coronavirus pandemic was officially declared and now, the U.S. Fed has increased its assets from $ 4.2 trillion to $ 8.1 trillion. The Indian economy today is estimated at around $ 3 trillion. The US Fed therefore added one India, then others in terms of cash in the United States. And what is most remarkable about this situation, in the context of the prevailing monetary dogmas, is that the world economy has not yet given in under the weight of this debauchery.

Every principle of conventional economics has been overturned by the New Orthodoxy. Quantitative Easing, or QE, was first designed to tackle the 2008 financial crisis and has now been extended beyond conceivable limits to deal with the pandemic-induced crisis. Ben Bernanke, chairman of the US Fed during the years of the collapse, had this pithy wisdom to offer on the eve of his retirement: The problem with QE is that it works in practice, but not in theory.

This astonishing admission of incompetence of an economist who has held prestigious university chairs has deep roots in the evolution of economic discipline, in particular in its relations with the sources of power. Robert Skidelsky pointed out outside that the main tribute that the dominant economy pays to power is to make it invisible. Regardless of what the theory says, political regimes that preserve the rich and powerful in times of great dislocation are sure to succeed. By design, therefore, the burden must be placed elsewhere.

Where could it be? Theory and practice differ widely, especially when governments choose ignorance over considering the consequences of their policy choices. The theory had no place for QE and it was only with great reluctance that it sought a compromise with the curiosities of the political turn since 2008. To save face, the theory postulated that QE would be neutral in its distributive effects. Between rich and poor, neither would be disadvantaged by an overall expansion of the money supply.

Still, if central banks use asset buying as the foundation for monetary expansion, it is obvious that asset owners stand to benefit. In advanced economies, anyone who earns a guaranteed salary and invests in a pension fund would be counted among the asset owners. In emerging market economies, the number of insured workers is tiny and those who depend on fickle and precarious work are plentiful. Even if those with precarious cash flow have some asset ownership, they tend to get promised and even lost in difficult times.

Since the free market economy established its dominance in the 1980s, inequality has been a glossed over topic. The harsh realities of a polarized world have forced a hesitant emergence of the theme in recent debates.

An area on which it is generally agreed that inequality tends to be more acute in the ownership of assets than in the flow of income. Since the collapse of 2008, income streams are themselves tied, as never before, to asset ownership. This has fueled various dysfunctions in liberal democracies around the world, causing a headlong rush into authoritarianism. And despite all the upheavals in elite circles, this democratic dysfunction is only getting worse.

Sukumar Muralidharan teaches at the School of Journalism, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat