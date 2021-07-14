Futures contracts rise as earnings reports pour in; Powell’s testimony to the eyes





People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

Futures: Flat Dow, S&P up 0.06%, Nasdaq up 0.32% July 14 (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in mega-cap tech stocks, as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other big bank earnings reports were pouring in. Powell is expected to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, and many will be watching for signs if the central bank changes its stance on rising consumer prices, which it says is transient and could begin to unwind its easy money policies more. sooner than expected. . Read more Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose the most in 13 years last month, pulling the S&P 500 and Nasdaq from intraday highs and shining strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM .N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) which kicked off the quarterly reporting season. In line with its peers, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) announced an increase in second quarter profits by releasing reserves it set aside last year to cover potential loan losses linked to the pandemic. . However, its shares fell 2.4% before the opening bell. Read more Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Citigroup Inc (CN) traded mixed in pre-market trading ahead of the release of their results on Wednesday. Among other companies reporting profits, American Airlines (AAL.O) rose 1.9% after forecasting positive cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Read more The focus will also be on Producer Price Index data for June due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wall Street has been sensitive to the rise in inflation, with market participants fearing that a possible change in the central bank’s trend amid an increase in new coronavirus infections could cause stocks to falter after a record rally by compared to pandemic lows of last year. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s campaign for major new infrastructure investments was boosted on Tuesday when the Senate’s top Democrats agreed to a $ 3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution which will soon be debated. Read more As of 6:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.01%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.06%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 47.75 points, or 0.32%, thanks to heavyweight group of companies FAANG. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gained 1.6% after JP Morgan added shares of the iPhone maker to its “targeted analysis list” and raised its price target. Report by Devik Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/futures-edge-higher-earnings-reports-pour-powell-testimony-eyed-2021-07-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos