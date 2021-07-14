Wheels Up Announces Completion of New York Stock Exchange Listing Through Business Combination with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. | national news

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (“Wheels Up” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UP) became the first private aviation company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (” NYSE “). The company announced that it has officially closed its transaction with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE: ASPL), a specialty acquisition company. Its common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “UP”. The business combination has been approved by the shareholders of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. the July 12, 2021 and the transaction was closed on July 13, 2021.

The company’s strategy is to create and grow an accessible market for private aviation and focuses on it, while improving the overall travel experience both in the air and on the ground. Today’s transaction uniquely positions Wheels Up as it continues to accelerate market development in response to growing global demand and the adoption of private flying. The company will also invest in adjacent lifestyle and consumer services to complement its already strong membership offerings. Over the past eight years, Wheels Up has driven growth through customer acquisition, retention, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and organic demand. The company recently announced several key partnerships adding to its bespoke member benefits platform with iconic lifestyle brands including American Express, Porsche and Belmond, among others.

In the first quarter of 2021, Wheels Up achieved record year-over-year revenue growth of 68% at $ 261.7M and a 56% increase in active members. Wheels Up is the only company in the industry to offer a complete aviation solution including membership programs, private on-demand flights in all cabin categories, aircraft management, full aircraft sales and solutions. business. Members also have access to commercial aviation travel benefits through the Wheels Up strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL).

The raised capital will accelerate investment in Wheels Up’s technology and product offerings, which will drive the company’s core global growth strategies and the expansion of the Wheels Up market with both opt-in and opt-out options. membership.

“Today is a special milestone for Wheels Up,” said Kenny Poet, founder and CEO of Wheels Up. “Since our launch in 2013, our mission has been to create a dynamic platform to democratize private aviation, allowing many more people to experience private flying. We are honored to be a public company on the NYSE, and we look forward to taking on our disruptive global market. “

“Aspirational’s goal has always been to support a premium brand that delivers a compelling vision and lifestyle experience to today’s consumer,” said Ravi Thakran, President and CEO of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. and newly appointed Wheels Up Board Member, added, “We are excited for Wheels Up as it grows globally with the innovative Wheels Up Marketplace.

To commemorate the finalization of the Founder and CEO transaction of Wheels Up Kenny Poet, Ravi Thakran, and select members of the Wheels Up founding and executive teams will ring the closing bell at the NYSE at 4:00 p.m. EDT on July 14, 2021. A live stream of the event and replay can be accessed by visitinghttps://www.nyse.com/bell.

Advisers

Connaught (UK) Limited acted as financial advisor, Credit Suisse Securities (United States) LLC acted as financial advisor, placement agent and capital markets advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint principal financial advisers, and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP acted as legal counsel to Wheels Up.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, BTIG, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and UBS Investment Bank acted as capital markets advisers to Wheels Up.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a complete private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service and flexibility through on-demand private flights across all areas. cabin categories, membership programs, solutions, aircraft management, entire aircraft sales and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is run by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to provide its customers and members with access to over 1,500 screened and verified aircraft.

Thanks to the Wheels Up app, anyone can search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core and Business subscriptions offer upgrades such as flight sharing, hot empty flights, shuttle flights, shared flights, signature Wheels Down events and exclusive member benefits of style brands. preeminent life. with organizations and philanthropic initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet consists of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp.

Launched in September 2020, Aspirational is a partnership of experienced consumer investors and former LVMH executives alongsideLCatterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, as a minority partner. Aspirational identifies and invests in innovative and premium brands to provide consumers with experiences that meet their aspirations for a healthy, balanced and cosmopolitan lifestyle. To learn more about the Aspiration visitwww.aspconsumer.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “the strategy”, “the future”, ” opportunity “,” plan, “” may “,” should “,” will “,” would “,” will “,” continue “,” will likely result “, and similar expressions. predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the price of the Company’s securities may be volatile due to various factors, including changes in competitive and highly competitive industries. regulated in which the a Company operates, variations in operating performance between competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (iii) the risk of a slowdown and change in the regulatory landscape in the highly competitive aviation industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Proxy Circular / Prospectus declared effective by the SEC on June 23, 2021 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information. , future events or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will meet its expectations.

