President Bidens’ new decree seeks to reshape the face of competition

On the competitive game board, it can now be more difficult to overtake the Go.

Getty Images



Business leaders will have to reorient themselves towards a significantly changed federal antitrust climate following President Bidens’ executive order of July 9 on promoting competition in the US economy. For many companies, the decree can lead to a significant change in their strategic direction. For their officers and directors, this can result in a significant shift in their assessment of competitive and growth initiatives.

The purpose of the Executive Order is to promote competition in the US economy, in favor of the interests of the workforce and of consumers. Yet its primary focus is not on legislative initiatives, but rather on a series of directives to federal agencies to address competition concerns that President Biden has described as threatening the role of the Americas as the world’s largest economy. . Taking a whole-of-government approach, the decree identifies more than 70 specific competition-based guidelines spread across several federal agencies.

These include a review of horizontal and vertical antitrust guidelines; strengthening enforcement of current antitrust laws; restriction of certain employee non-competition restrictions; review antitrust guidelines on anti-poaching provisions for employees and wage setting practices; limit the use of late payment and similar practices aimed at delaying competition in particular sectors; improve the ability of small businesses to access retail markets; and various other measures to combat anti-competitive restrictions and unfair or exclusionary business practices.

The implementation of these initiatives can have a profound impact on the competitive landscape of the US economy and on the strategic direction of many US companies. While much of the initial public attention to the executive decree focused on large tech companies, it is important to understand that its reach extends widely to sectors such as healthcare, transportation, consumer credit, agriculture, internet technology, banking and consumer credit.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The executive orders approach for the healthcare industry (eg, insurance, hospital and prescription drug markets) provides an instructive example of the scope of the regulatory initiatives being considered. The decree aims to implement various measures aimed at (i) reducing the cost and increasing the accessibility of prescription drugs; (ii) increase access to hearing aids at lower cost; (iii) revise the federal guidelines for hospital mergers and acquisitions in order to reduce the alleged price harms resulting from these consolidations to consumers; and (iv) standardize plan options in the national health insurance market so that people can compare more easily.

The ability of business leaders to respond to Biden initiatives will depend in part on the appreciation of the public policy factors underlying the decree. Underlying this is the belief that industry consolidation is antithetical to increased competition, which the substantial industry consolidation that has occurred over the past few decades has (as well as federal inaction) weakened competition in the markets, to the detriment of consumers. Additionally (according to the argument), it has contributed to more existential problems associated with racial, income and wealth inequality, fair wages and labor mobility. So from a government perspective, big business can be bad business.

The impact of the decrees on the leadership of the company and its strategic and regulatory orientation could therefore be significant. Businesses across industry sectors may need to pivot before increased regulation based on competition and antitrust enforcement. In order to continue to be a valuable strategic resource for management, the board may wish to familiarize themselves with the main elements of Biden’s competitive initiatives.

Ultimately, this can involve the board in a large-scale strategic reorientation with management regarding the fundamental nature of the company’s competitive position. These issues can include company size, organic and inorganic growth, market strength, efficiency, economies of scale, and pricing models. This may require the review of previously approved strategic initiatives and the review of new initiatives. It may also request the board of directors to reassess risk profile decisions regarding transactions which, by their nature, are subject to antitrust review.

The board will also want to recognize that there is some symmetry between the underlying social responsibility aspects of the Biden Executive Order and the social responsibility initiatives that many companies have undertaken.There is consistency between reducing l ‘negative impact of market power and anti-competitive practices on workers issues, income disparities and racial inequalities on the one hand, and the ESG-inspired goals of pursuing a corporate goal that serves the needs of the workforce and the community on the other hand.

President Bidens ‘executive order of July 9 represents the start of what should be a multi-year effort to reshape governments’ approach to regulating competition, market power and antitrust enforcement. It can take months for an appropriate regulatory action to be implemented. Even more time may elapse before the introduction of specific application guidelines. But the political direction is clear, and the response from business leaders should be equally strong.