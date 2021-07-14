Bank of America profits rise as low interest rates hurt





A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, the United States, on January 30, 2019. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

July 14 – Bank of America Corp’s (BAC.N) second quarter profits nearly tripled as it released loss reserves it set aside last year, but its core lending business has been hit by the low interest rates put in place to jumpstart a pandemic – hit the economy. The second-largest US bank by assets unloaded $ 2.2 billion in reserves during the quarter, reflecting an optimistic economic outlook as widespread vaccinations led to an easing of pandemic restrictions and paved the way for a recovery economic. However, the lowest interest rates to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic continued to erode the bank’s net interest income (NII) – a key measure of what lenders can do about the difference. between what they earn from loans and pay into deposits. NII plunged 6% in the quarter to $ 10.2 billion, pushing the bank’s shares down 2% in pre-market trading. The US Federal Reserve, however, has started talks about scaling back easy monetary policies since last year. Fed policymakers have advanced their forecasts for interest rate hikes to 2023 from 2024. Average loans and leases across all segments were down 11% from a year ago, but up $ 1.8 billion from the previous quarter, signaling a nascent recovery. Excluding loans related to the US government paycheck protection program, loan balances increased $ 5.1 billion from the first quarter. “Consumer spending is well above pre-pandemic levels, deposit growth is strong and lending levels have started to rise,” Managing Director Brian Moynihan said in the statement. Strong job growth dynamics and COVID-19 vaccinations have supported a recovery in the broader economy. However, the biggest banks on Wall Street should still feel the effects of low rates. Executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) warned on Tuesday that the sunny outlook for the US economy would not generate short-term income due to low interest rates, weak demand for loans and trade slowdown. Overall revenue, net of interest expense, fell 4% to $ 21.5 billion. Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/bank-america-profit-surges-reserve-release-boost-2021-07-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos