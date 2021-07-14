Flow Beverage Corp. begins trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol “FLOW”

Reichenbach said, “The listing of Flow today as a public company on the TSX is the result of the past seven years of incredibly hard work and dedication by the Flow team, the unwavering support of our loyalists. shareholders, many famous influencers and brand ambassadors, our business partners and our incredible customers. This is a very exciting time for Flow as we are now fully capitalized for our next stage of growth. We look forward to welcoming a host of new investors to the Flow family who support our mission to make products that are healthier for our customers and for the planet. “

Patarnello added: “Flow’s entry into the public markets is an important step that will help us focus on our growth strategy. We will continue to invest in expanding distribution, increasing speed and our growing direct-to-consumer model. We aim to increase brand awareness and make Flow one of the leading “better for you drink” brands by North America. Flow has directly drawn on the modern consumer’s desire for high-quality, sustainably packaged water and functional beverages. The wave of support we have received from our shareholders, retail and distribution partners, and our consumers is further encouragement that we can take Flow to the next level. “

Flow is one of the fastest growing premium water brands in North America.

For more information, Flow Beverage’s annual information form, management reports and other filings are available on SEDAR at: http://www.sedar.com/.

About the flow

Flow is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diverse line of health and wellness focused beverages sold online and at retailers everywhere. North America. Flow’s premium alkaline spring water comes in an original range of award-winning, unflavored organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330ml to 1 liter.

Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain natural electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH. As part of its continued innovation in ‘better for you’ functional drinks, Flow recently launched a new line of collagen infused waters with natural flavors.

Founded in 2014 by a serial entrepreneur, mission driven Nicolas reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp certified company whose goal is “to bring well-being to the world through the positive power of water”. Flow has set itself the goal of being a sustainable brand, packaging its products in up to 75% renewable resource-based Tetra Pak cartons using sustainable operations.

Flow drinks are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold in more than 20,000 stores across United States and Canada, including Target, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, CVS Pharmacy, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris rocking, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe and Duane Reade, among others.

Caution

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information regarding our goals and strategies to achieve those goals, as well as information regarding our beliefs, plans, expectations, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as “could”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, ” anticipate ”,“ anticipate ”,“ believe ”or“ continue ”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of helping the reader understand Flow and its activities, transactions, prospects and risks at any given time in the context of possible historical and future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not suitable for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or under- understood by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are: impact and spread of COVID-19; ability to achieve and manage growth; the inability to expand sales capabilities; changes in consumer preferences; criticism of conditioned water; maintain the brand image and the quality of the products; limited or unavailable spring water sources; inability to package products; increased competition; accurately estimate demand; maintain relationships with distributors and vendors; the changing retail landscape; incorrect product design or development; misrepresentation of product information; income derived entirely from packaged beverages; cost increases or material shortages; fluctuation in quarterly operating results; no assurance of profitability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in government regulations; contamination or recalls of ingredients or finished products; loss of intellectual property rights; litigation; future tax rates; catastrophic events; climate change; seasonal business; dependence on key information systems and third party service providers; ability to securely store confidential information; maintenance and upgrading of computer systems; conflict of interest; double class share structure; potential volatility of the share price; no active market insurance for equities; lack of dividends; global financial situation; publication of inaccurate or unfavorable research and reports; operating history; and management and conflicts of interest. Therefore, all forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments we anticipate will be realized or, even if they are substantially realized. , whether they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operations. Unless otherwise indicated or the context indicates to the contrary, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or modify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information. , future events or otherwise. , unless required by applicable law.

