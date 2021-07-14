Amazon will let customers vote on three new Echo Dot concepts





If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a designer for Amazon, you might have your chance, starting today – well, sort of. This morning, Amazon announced the launch of its next wave of Construction concepts – a program that uses customer pre-order counts to help the company decide which products to market next. At the center of the new Build It Initiative are three limited edition Echo Dot concepts created in collaboration with fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg. Starting today, customers can pre-order one or more models for $ 60 each. Which of the three will meet its pre-order goal within the next 30 days, Amazon will put it into production and ship finished products to customers when it’s done. To discuss his Echo Dot concept, von Furstenberg will appear with model Sophie Sumner today at noon ET on Amazon Live, the retail giant’s online shopping program. One concept, called Midnight Kiss, features a pattern of lipstick markings. Another, with an animal print motif, is nicknamed Ikat. A third motif, reminiscent of tree branches, is called Twigs. Customers have until August 13 to place their voting pre-orders, but won’t be billed until their order has shipped. Customers won’t pay anything if their preorders don’t hit their target and never get produced. Amazon said it would donate a portion of the proceeds to Vital voices, a nonprofit women’s leadership organization. Amazon first introduced Day 1 editions in September 2019, when the company unveiled the smart glasses called Echo Frames, which currently sells for $ 210, as good as Echo loop now missing, a smart ring that puts Alexa on your finger. Earlier this year, Amazon showcased three potential products as part of the Build It program. A concept that achieved the goal of becoming a Day 1 Editions product was a smart reminder printer, which should be shipped before September. A smart kitchen scale and one smart hello were also offered, but none reached their pre-order goal and will not be fulfilled.

