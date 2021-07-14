China’s crackdown on Didi could signal tighter restrictions on technology

Chinese regulators have significantly stepped up their oversight of some large tech companies in recent days.

Rideshare tech company Didi Chuxing was forced to stop downloads of its application in stores shortly after its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange after regulators raised data privacy concerns, causing Didi’s shares to drop significantly. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has also withdrawn its proposed IPO, after meeting with regulators earlier in the year.

Privacy concerns are not new to regulators, but the newly increased surveillance The trade of tech companies in overseas markets appears to represent a significant shift in China’s approach to technology regulation in general, according to Martin Chorzempa, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“The rules have not really been applied consistently in a very wide variety of areas, from data privacy and data security to restrictions on the role foreign investors can play in these companies,” Chorzempa told “Marketplace Morning Report’s” Sabri Ben-Achour in a recent interview.

“These loopholes are gradually changing. I think one of the main contributors to this has been [Alibaba co-founder] Jack Ma’s October 24 speech, in which he criticized regulators, and which gave the Chinese government a real recognition that these tech companies have long been able to avoid regulations and use their political influence to do so, ”Chorzempa said.

Below is an edited transcript of their interview, which focused on the effect this tightening could have on China’s access to foreign capital in the future and U.S. market access. Chinese.

Sabri Ben-Achour: When a company is publicly traded, that doesn’t mean it’s handing over servers full of personal data or private data to the US government or Goldman Sachs or anyone else. So how is a US IPO a data security concern for the Chinese government?

Martin Chorzempa: This is a very good point. They don’t transmit that kind of data. But stock market regulators are primarily concerned about the veracity of the financial statements and financial data in the company’s prospectus. And part of that is looking at the audits to make sure the audit was performed correctly. This has been a big deal in many Chinese listings in the US, the most recent being Luckin Coffee, where there was actually a lot of fraud and the numbers were overestimated. It becomes a question of investor protection for the US authorities. But then, in order to get that data and make sure that this audit is done correctly, they need access to very granular information contained in the audit documents of these companies. And there, according to Beijing, there are state secrets on contracts, perhaps with the government. They might also believe that the information in those documents could lead to, you know, the potential disclosure of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in these companies. So they really don’t think that, you know, Xi Jinping’s secretary’s Didi journey history is going to be leaked to the [Securities and Exchange Commission], but they think maybe some leaks in that process could lead to, say, the CIA being able to get into Didi’s systems and figure that out. How this is based is subject to interpretation.

Ben-Achour: But at the same time, companies around the world are registered in the United States and meet our accounting standards. So why would this be a problem for Chinese companies?

Chorzempa: In China, there is a much broader idea of ​​what kind of information constitutes state secrets. In fact, China is not the only country to have disputes with the United States on this issue. In some cases, European companies have seen their governments refuse to transmit this type of data. And there has been an agreement between the American authorities and the authorities of those countries to determine a reasonable way for them to access what they need to make sure that the companies do not prepare the books, but there. also do not access, say. , you know, sensitive information about contracts with, like, the local defense department, that sort of thing.

Ben-Achour: Could such an arrangement work between the United States and China?

Chorzempa: I think it might. It has been negotiated for many years. The problem right now is that the political climate is not really conducive to compromise due to the stormy relationship between the two countries. And that makes it difficult for the securities regulator to give up anything in terms of keeping those records secret. And it also makes it difficult for the US authorities to admit that certain information is turned over to the United States, because it would be vilified by Congress.

Ben-Achour: Are there any reasons other than data security that China would crack down on large Chinese companies that attempt to list on foreign stock markets?

Chorzempa: Yes, we are generally seeing a change in the way technology regulation is done in China, in a very important way. Thus, for a long time, these powerful technology companies operated in a regulatory gray area, both domestically and in terms of their foreign listings, full of loopholes. And the rules haven’t really been applied consistently across a huge variety of areas, from data privacy and data security to restrictions on the role foreign investors can play in these companies. And these loopholes are gradually changing. I think one of the main contributors to this has been [Alibaba co-founder] Jack Ma’s October 24 speech criticizing regulators, which gave the Chinese government a real recognition that these tech companies have long been able to avoid regulations and use their political influence to do so. And that has led to a much harder line on these companies, where, you know, rules that have been debated for a long time are now actually being implemented because the barriers to the implementation of influence technology company policies have been removed.

Ben-Achour: Does this mean that American investors have less access to the growth that is happening in China and vice versa? Chinese companies will have less access to American capital to promote this growth?

Chorzempa: Certainly on both sides. To what extent is not yet clear. I don’t think China wants comprehensive financial decoupling from the United States. Although it is somewhat less dependent on foreign capital than in the past, the domestic capital market still suffers from shortcomings. You just can’t expect that every business that has raised significant amounts of money to develop new technology and build their business will be able to do New York. Not all of them suddenly can move to Hong Kong and Shanghai to do their fundraising. But I think they are less dependent on it overall. And that makes them more willing, say, to piss off foreign investors than they were in the past. And I think it’s hard to say what exactly happened in the Didi case because all we have is to report so far and not necessarily a clear record of the facts. But it looks like Didi had some warnings and decided to pass the IPO on anyway, perhaps betting that regulators wouldn’t dare to take any action that would infuriate foreign investors who bought their IPO. And if that’s the bet they took, it was a terrible bet.

Ben-Achour: Where do you see all of this heading, and by “all of this” I mean this heightened scrutiny of Chinese companies trying to register with the United States?

Chorzempa: I think there will probably be fewer companies listed, but also that it won’t be some sort of massive delisting of companies that have already disappeared and a throttling of the entire pipeline of companies. who were going to register in the United States. There is still a compelling reason for many of these companies to do this. And I think what Beijing just wants to do is make sure that they have some control over that, that they make sure they have proper regulations on these companies before they list them, and that they have the option of saying yes or no before that happens. While at present, many of these overseas listed companies are registered outside of China in places like the Cayman Islands, so there is no real legal way for Chinese authorities to say “No, we” are not yet ready for your IPO. We want to make sure your security is airtight. So I think we’re going to settle into a certain balance with maybe a little less engagement on both sides, but not some kind of wholesale write-off.