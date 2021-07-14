ESG fever: the share of sustainable fund trading soars in 2021





LONDON (Reuters) – The rush to invest in exchange-traded funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues surged in the first half of 2021, with monthly turnover more than tripling to nearly of 3 billion euros compared to a year ago, Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: The trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) is reflected in the visitor gallery window during the afternoon trading session in Frankfurt, Germany, February 23, 2016. REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach ESG assets are increasingly in demand from investors, as companies that perform well on a range of issues from climate change to board diversity are seen as better long-term investments than their peers. behind in these areas. On its Frankfurt-based electronic trading platform Xetra, German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said ESG ETFs now represent more than 16% of total ETF turnover on Xetra, up from 6% a year ago. year. Assets under management of ESG ETFs listed on Xetra stood at 137 billion euros (161.62 billion dollars) at the end of June, compared to 43 billion euros a year earlier. Europe is at the forefront of ESG investing and this is reflected in the development of our ESG ETF strategy, said Stephan Kraus, ETF segment manager at Deutsche Boerse. Backed in large part by a piece of European Union legislation designed to help drive the bloc’s transition to a low-carbon economy, ESG ETFs have also benefited from their large holdings of mega-cap tech stocks. required. While most global ESG funds are actively managed, passive funds are taking a growing slice of the pie as the broader structural trend to access markets through cheaper index tracking products intensifies. According to Morningstar data, flows to European ESG ETFs amounted to 27 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021, more than four times that recorded in the same period last year. Globally, flows to Europe-focused ETFs are the largest, eclipsing net flows to the US and other markets. Total assets under management by ESG funds reached nearly $ 1.7 trillion at the end of the March quarter, doubling from two years ago, although most funds are dominated by active strategies . While a global ESG equity index has moved at roughly the same pace as its larger global counterpart so far this year, some ESG ETFs have performed exceptionally well, according to data from Refinitiv. Deutsche Boerses’ efforts to strengthen its ESG business franchise received a major boost last year when it acquired ESG analysis firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) in March 2020. ($ 1 = € 0.8477) Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/esg-etf-exchange/esg-fever-share-of-sustainable-fund-trading-soaring-in-2021-idUSL4N2OP33S The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos