Cultured foie gras start-up secures $ 10 million in seeds, expanding eyes in poultry fillets alt

Co-led by Germany-based Point Nine and London-based Air Street Capital, with participation from Danish venture capital fund Heartcore Capital and US-headquartered Partech, the investment of 10 million dollars ($ 8.4 million) marks the world’s largest funding round for farmed poultry startups. -up.

The cycle also attracted investments from Big Idea Ventures, Europia, Ataraxia, Beyond Investing, as well as the French public investment bank Bpifrance and the European Commission.

Gourmey plans to use the financing to increase its production capacity in Paris, with a view to global marketing. Having noted strong commercial interest from chefs and restaurateurs, as well as meat and delicatessen distributors, the start-up has indicated that it is planning a launch in late 2022 or early 2023.

Ethical foie gras

Gourmey manufactures non-slaughter poultry products from real animal cells. Its flagship product is honeycombed foie gras, made from duck eggs fed with growth media.

This method of production differs considerably from the conventional French delicacy, made from duck or goose liver that has been force-fed with more food than they would naturally eat in nature.

Considered by a number of countries to be an abuse of animal welfare, the production of foie gras is now banned in the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. In the United States, foie gras is banned in New York and California.

According to Gourmey, its alternative to foie gras is not only a winner in animal welfare, but it is also significantly more climate-friendly, producing less climate emissions and consuming less land and water. We believe there is a way to satisfy the world’s growing appetite for delicious meat without compromising the health of the planet, said CEO Nicolas Morin-Forest.

While Gourmey focuses above all on alternative foie gras, it is also seeking to extend its cellular technologies to other poultry markets.

What sets us apart is our focus on taste through gastronomic and food sciences, according to CTO Dr Victor Sayous. Not only do we have an extremely versatile and cost-effective cell production platform, but we are able to achieve an unparalleled level of refinement with our understanding of the complexity of meat from the molecular level.

We have demonstrated this know-how on foie gras, which is arguably the most complex refined food in the world, and now we are confidently expanding our product portfolio.

Beyond foie gras, the start-up has internally developed formulations of minced products such as poultry-based sausages or nuggets. However, CEO Morin-Forest told FoodNavigator the company is even more excited about a new product category currently in development. “Restaurant-quality structured meats”,he explained.“Think of poultry fillets – duck, chicken or turkey.”

Gourmey is co-developing its range with chefs to start with catering. We believe that adoption by chefs will be the key to the success of cultured meat, revealed the CEO.

Chefs are our primary audience and our products will be distributed to restaurants, hotels and gourmet outlets around the world. Retail will certainly follow.

One of the main challenges facing Gourmey, as well as the entire cell-based meat industry, is regulation. Fair one country, Singapore, has so far authorized the marketing of cultured meat.

Although Gourmey is based in France, Europe is expected to be slower when it comes to approving cultured meat. In any case, Morin-Forest told this publication that Gourmey has global ambitions, with an initial focus on the American and Asian markets.

The United States, due to very attractive adoption rates for sustainable proteins, as well as a regulatory environment where great strides are made towards market approval for cultivated products.

In addition, our flagship foie gras is already banned in California and New York and we want to offer chefs a great alternative so that they can keep this delicacy on their menus.

According to the CEO, any sustainable protein company keen to make a big impact should look to the Asian market, as that is where most of the growth in demand for meat is coming from.

We look at Singapore because of its attraction to cultivated produce, as well as its pioneering regulatory environment. Elsewhere, China is also attractive as the world’s leading consumer of duck meat, an area in which Gourmey has the greatest expertise.

Overall, we have already gained strong commercial interest from international food distributors in North America, Asia and Europe.