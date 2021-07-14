Private equity firm establishes first major London IPO in decades





(Bloomberg) – Bridgepoint Groups’ initial public offering in London could raise up to £ 907million ($ 1.3 billion), nearly double the amount shown when the buyout company announced its plans last month . The company is still seeking £ 300million in new stock, while other current shareholders will offer up to an additional £ 489million or even more in an over-allotment option, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. Existing investors were initially expected to raise just £ 200million, a person familiar with the matter said last month. After setting a price range for the shares of 300 to 350 pence each, the company said it had gathered enough investor demand to cover all of the shares currently on offer, under separate terms seen by Bloomberg. In one of the biggest listings for a UK private equity firm in decades, the IPO could value the company up to £ 2.9 billion, depending on the terms. The buyout company, which manages around 27 billion euros ($ 32 billion) in assets and focuses on mid-market companies across Europe, has stakes in Burger King franchises in the UK and a motorcycle racing business. Proceeds from the sale of shares will support Bridgepoints ‘growth plans, provide greater strategic flexibility, improve Bridgepoints’ status as a trusted counterparty, further boost long-term shareholder returns and repay debt, according to Wednesday’s press release. If additional shares are offered to cover the over-allotment option, the deal size could reach £ 907million, depending on the terms. Fidelity International, T Rowe Price Group Inc. and Mawer Investment Management have already pledged to purchase around £ 300 million from the offering, under the terms of the deal. The new share is expected to start trading in London on July 21. Mid-market companies like Bridgepoint have also faced increasing pressure to diversify their offerings as they face increased competition that increases the cost of acquiring assets and puts pressure on returns. The buyout company sold an undisclosed minority stake to what was then Dyal Capital Partners in 2018. The story continues The two largest private equity firms currently listed in the UK, 3i Group Plc and Intermediate Capital Group Plc, both went public in 1994. Since then, IPOs by private equity managers have been rare in Europe and many of the biggest players remain private. (Updates with the product in the 5th paragraph) More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/private-equity-firm-sets-industry-065106517.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

