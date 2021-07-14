Twitter shuts down Fleets, its tweets feature expiring





Say goodbye to fleets, the row of fullscreen tweets at the top of the Twitter timeline that expire after 24 hours. The ephemeral tweet format is on the way out due to low usage after being widely launched just eight months ago. Starting August 3, users will instead see the active Twitter Spaces live audio chat rooms at the top of their timeline. And the Composer for Traditional Tweets will be updated with more camera editing features from Fleets, like text formatting and GIF stickers on photos. Twitter’s decision to take down Fleets isn’t just an admission the feature didn’t work, but the company still hasn’t figured out how to get people to tweet more. For years, Twitter has strived to get new users to post regularly, not just consume other people’s tweets. Fleets aimed to use Stories, the popular social media format invented by Snapchat and popularized by Instagram, to reduce the pressure around tweets. We were hopeful that Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter, Ilya Brown, Twitter vice president of products, said in a statement. But, since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets as we had hoped. The removal of the feature now has been particularly sudden since Twitter just rolled it out to everyone in November and started testing ads between fleets last month. At the time, the company had called the ads an experience with a handful of advertisers. It is not clear if these full screen ads will appear in other parts of the app in the future. If our approach didn’t evolve and the liquidation features every now and then didn’t take enough risk, Brown said. Well, keep creating new ways to participate in conversations, listening to comments and changing direction when there can be a better way to serve people using Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/14/22577166/twitter-fleets-shuts-down-stories-clone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos