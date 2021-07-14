Obituary of Sir Nicholas Goodison | London Stock Exchange

When the long-running BBC radio series Desert Island Discs invited Nicholas Goodison to the program in 1987, he made a stipulation. the interview was to be recorded in his own office, 22 floors above the City of London, rather than in a BBC studio. Goodison, who died at the age of 87, was then chairman of the London Stock Exchange, and he had just steered this institution through the period of enormous change that had acquired the epithet of the big bang.

Tall, slightly hunched, soft speaking and rarely disheveled, Goodison believed that the workplace should be a place of pleasure, and his office reflected that belief. It was furnished with specially commissioned chairs, a table and bookcase handcrafted by Alan Peters, exquisite ornaments, works of art, and examples of his barometers and clocks of particular interest. The president’s office was an oasis of calm in a building buzzing with the frantic energy of Europe’s premier international financial center.

The big bang was born out of a deal struck between the London Stock Exchange and the Conservative government, largely to prevent the financial institution from being brought to court for restrictive practices.

The Stock Exchange has always dealt on the basis of fixed commissions and a strict separation of roles in the securities markets. Brokers (like the family-owned Goodisons Quilter Goodison) traded only for clients, were not allowed to trade on their own behalf, and belonged to partnerships of individual members. They bought and sold their clients’ securities to wholesalers, effectively acting as wholesalers who kept trading books.

It was a cozy closed shop, a cartel that Margaret Thatcher’s administration was determined to break. With the big bang, the distinction between brokers and wholesalers was abolished; outside companies, such as banks, were able to buy into the industry; and the traditional method of face-to-face trading, based on the principle that my word is my link, has been swept away by computerized trading systems. The old urban businesses were taken over by foreign investment banks with the capital to grow and trade on their own.

Anyone who meets the esthete Goodison for the first time, with his calm manners, immaculate appearance, classical background, and extensive knowledge of music, art and furniture, might be led to conclude that he would be more suitable for academia. or maybe old school. from the city. It would be underestimating an iron will and a genuine determination to see through the changes he had persuaded the board of the Bourse to adopt.

Although there was a problem with the computer system on the very day of the big bang, October 27, 1986, the transformation met its goals of expanding ownership, abolishing restrictive practices and keeping London in center of global financial markets. This was in large part due to the leadership of Goodisons. He thrived on change.

Less than a year later, the markets ended a long positive period with a sharp and abrupt pullback, in which Goodison was a voice of calm and sanity who did much to restore confidence.

He was born into a dynasty of stockbrokers, the son of Eileen (née Proctor) and Edmund Goodison. His father and grandfather were both successful stock brokers in the city. Nicholas benefited from a traditionally privileged education: Marlborough college then Cambridge to study the classics at Kings College. He sang in the school, college, and Bach choir, and told Michael Parkinson, who interviewed him for Desert Island Discs, that he loved church music.

Nevertheless, and despite strong advice to the contrary from his father, he joined the family business HE Goodison, later Quilter Goodison, on a trial basis in 1958, after college. Although he almost left it after two years to devote himself to teaching, he remained with the City and became a partner in 1962 and president in 1975. At that time, he was already a member of the council of the city. Bourse, having been elected in 1968., one year after taking over the management of the family business, he became president of the London Stock Exchange. He was knighted in 1982.

He left Quilter Goodison when it was acquired by Commercial Union in 1988 and accepted the chairmanship of TSB Group, another organization where big changes were on the agenda, remaining in this post until 1995, then acting as vice president of the Lloyds TSB group. for another five years.

The rise in the ranks of the City establishment, however, still left him room to follow and develop his interests in music and the fine arts. He published English Barometers 1680-1860 (1968), which has become the reference work on the subject, and a monograph, Ormolu: The Work of Matthew Boulton (1974).

He became an opera enthusiast and, even as the big bang approached, found time to become vice-president of the English National Opera (1980-98) and president of the National Art Collections Fund (1986-2002) and the Courtauld Institute (1982-2002), also at the service of many other institutions and companies linked to furniture and the arts.

In 1960, he married Judith Abel Smith. She and their son, Adam, and their two daughters, Katharine and Rachel, survive him.