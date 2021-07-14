Business
Obituary of Sir Nicholas Goodison | London Stock Exchange
When the long-running BBC radio series Desert Island Discs invited Nicholas Goodison to the program in 1987, he made a stipulation. the interview was to be recorded in his own office, 22 floors above the City of London, rather than in a BBC studio. Goodison, who died at the age of 87, was then chairman of the London Stock Exchange, and he had just steered this institution through the period of enormous change that had acquired the epithet of the big bang.
Tall, slightly hunched, soft speaking and rarely disheveled, Goodison believed that the workplace should be a place of pleasure, and his office reflected that belief. It was furnished with specially commissioned chairs, a table and bookcase handcrafted by Alan Peters, exquisite ornaments, works of art, and examples of his barometers and clocks of particular interest. The president’s office was an oasis of calm in a building buzzing with the frantic energy of Europe’s premier international financial center.
The big bang was born out of a deal struck between the London Stock Exchange and the Conservative government, largely to prevent the financial institution from being brought to court for restrictive practices.
The Stock Exchange has always dealt on the basis of fixed commissions and a strict separation of roles in the securities markets. Brokers (like the family-owned Goodisons Quilter Goodison) traded only for clients, were not allowed to trade on their own behalf, and belonged to partnerships of individual members. They bought and sold their clients’ securities to wholesalers, effectively acting as wholesalers who kept trading books.
It was a cozy closed shop, a cartel that Margaret Thatcher’s administration was determined to break. With the big bang, the distinction between brokers and wholesalers was abolished; outside companies, such as banks, were able to buy into the industry; and the traditional method of face-to-face trading, based on the principle that my word is my link, has been swept away by computerized trading systems. The old urban businesses were taken over by foreign investment banks with the capital to grow and trade on their own.
Anyone who meets the esthete Goodison for the first time, with his calm manners, immaculate appearance, classical background, and extensive knowledge of music, art and furniture, might be led to conclude that he would be more suitable for academia. or maybe old school. from the city. It would be underestimating an iron will and a genuine determination to see through the changes he had persuaded the board of the Bourse to adopt.
Although there was a problem with the computer system on the very day of the big bang, October 27, 1986, the transformation met its goals of expanding ownership, abolishing restrictive practices and keeping London in center of global financial markets. This was in large part due to the leadership of Goodisons. He thrived on change.
Less than a year later, the markets ended a long positive period with a sharp and abrupt pullback, in which Goodison was a voice of calm and sanity who did much to restore confidence.
He was born into a dynasty of stockbrokers, the son of Eileen (née Proctor) and Edmund Goodison. His father and grandfather were both successful stock brokers in the city. Nicholas benefited from a traditionally privileged education: Marlborough college then Cambridge to study the classics at Kings College. He sang in the school, college, and Bach choir, and told Michael Parkinson, who interviewed him for Desert Island Discs, that he loved church music.
Nevertheless, and despite strong advice to the contrary from his father, he joined the family business HE Goodison, later Quilter Goodison, on a trial basis in 1958, after college. Although he almost left it after two years to devote himself to teaching, he remained with the City and became a partner in 1962 and president in 1975. At that time, he was already a member of the council of the city. Bourse, having been elected in 1968., one year after taking over the management of the family business, he became president of the London Stock Exchange. He was knighted in 1982.
He left Quilter Goodison when it was acquired by Commercial Union in 1988 and accepted the chairmanship of TSB Group, another organization where big changes were on the agenda, remaining in this post until 1995, then acting as vice president of the Lloyds TSB group. for another five years.
The rise in the ranks of the City establishment, however, still left him room to follow and develop his interests in music and the fine arts. He published English Barometers 1680-1860 (1968), which has become the reference work on the subject, and a monograph, Ormolu: The Work of Matthew Boulton (1974).
He became an opera enthusiast and, even as the big bang approached, found time to become vice-president of the English National Opera (1980-98) and president of the National Art Collections Fund (1986-2002) and the Courtauld Institute (1982-2002), also at the service of many other institutions and companies linked to furniture and the arts.
In 1960, he married Judith Abel Smith. She and their son, Adam, and their two daughters, Katharine and Rachel, survive him.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/14/sir-nicholas-goodison-obituary
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]