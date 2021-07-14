Business
Flow Beverage Corp Debuts on Toronto Stock Exchange, Reports 97% First Half Revenue Increase
Toronto-based Flow, which launched its first products in 2015, saw a 40% increase in net revenues in fiscal 2020 to C $ 23 million and a net loss of $ 48.1 million Canadian.
In the six months leading up to April 30, 2021 (first half of FY21), the company’s growth rate accelerated, with net revenues up 97% to C $ 20.3 million with a net loss of C $ 31.9 million, said Flow CEO and former Nestl. Waters boss Maurizio Patarnello, who was lured out of retirement by Flow founder Nicholas Reichenbach earlier this year.
We are very pleased with the 97% growth in net sales in the first half of fiscal 2021. We also significantly improved the gross margin to 32% in the first half of fiscal 2021 and to 35% in the second quarter of 2021.
We are accelerating our growth strategy by expanding distribution with leading retailers in North America and through our direct-to-consumer and subscription models. We continue to invest in brand awareness and activation at the point of sale, and have strengthened our leadership team to support our future growth.
New Tetra Pak manufacturing lines increased manufacturing capacity to over 350 million units / year
Historically, the playbook of a successful, venture capital-backed beverage brand has been get north of $ 100 million and then a big guy would come and buy you, Reichenbach told FoodNavigator-USA in March.
But the Beyond Meat IPO was a game-changer, said Reichenbach, which launched its first products in Tetra Paks in 2015 and now sells Flow in more than 20,000 stores in the United States and Canada, from Whole Foods. at CVS, Walmart, Target and Vitamin Shoppe, with celebrity fans from Kim Kardashian to Gwyneth Paltrow rehydrating with the brand (pH 8.1), which now includes flavored, collagen infused, and vitamin infused variants.
