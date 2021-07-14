Why the stock of NIO is down today





What happened Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Wednesday. Although investor concerns about Chinese stocks listed in the United States have persisted since the Chinese government took action against DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) and other stocks recently listed last week, there was no immediately obvious trigger for Wednesday’s decline. As of 2 p.m. EDT, shares of NIO traded in New York were down about 4.6% from Tuesday’s closing price. So what The Chinese government said last week that it had launched cybersecurity reviews on DiDi and other Chinese app-focused companies that have listed on U.S. stock exchanges this year, including Kanzhunand Complete Truck Alliance. Regulators appear to be concerned that the required audits and oversight of companies listed in the United States may somehow compromise the security of Chinese consumers’ personal information. But it’s not clear that these concerns should (or extend) to NIO. Although the company provides an app for its customers, it is primarily an automaker – and its shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2018. Is this why NIO shares are down today? It seems likely: NIO himself had no news (positive, negative, or otherwise) to share on Wednesday, and only minor news (a new director was appointed) earlier in the week. Now what If there is a concern raised by DiDi’s situation, it is that future actions by the Chinese government could limit NIO’s ability to raise funds from US investors. It wouldn’t be ideal, but the company has other ways to raise funds, including a (likely) future listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In the meantime, NIO has plenty of cash on hand, a solid order book, and two new models coming next year. For now at least, I don’t think the action against DiDi is reason enough for auto investors to sell NIO.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

