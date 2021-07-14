LinkSquares Attracts New Investors As Cash Flow For Legal Contract Management

An American flag flies in front of the Boston skyline amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Everett, Massachusetts, United States, May 20, 2020. REUTERS / Brian Snyder

Latest funding round brings total raised to $ 61.4 million

Plans to use funding to double staff, create new partnerships

(Reuters) – LinkSquares Inc, a Boston-based company that offers an artificial intelligence-powered contract lifecycle management and analysis tool, said on Wednesday it had raised $ 40 million in Series B funding.

LinkSquares is the latest contract management provider to attract funding this year, with Lexion raising $ 11 million in a Series A round that included Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati last month. Among other things, Ironclad Inc secured $ 100 million in Series D funding in January.

Sorenson Capital led the funding round of LinkSquares, which also attracted new investors including Catalyst Investors, Xerox Holdings Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, and the founders and legal and compliance officers of DraftKings Inc. Existing investors, including Hyperplane Venture Capital, MassMutual Ventures LLC and First Ascent Ventures also participated in the round, the company said.

“LinkSquares has built a unique product in the market that uniquely solves the biggest immediate and long-term headaches customers face,” said Brady Broadbent, Partner of Sorenson Capital, who joins the Board of Directors of the company, in a press release. “The company has thus achieved phenomenal growth.

LinkSquares said in a statement that legal services and contract negotiators “have faced a critical period of upheaval and transformation” during the pandemic. The company has grown over 1000% over the past two years and has added clients such as FitBit Inc, Twilio Inc, TGI Fridays, Wayfair Inc and Cogito Corp, he said.

With this new investment, the company has raised $ 61.4 since its founding in 2015. LinkSquares plans to double its workforce by the end of this year, which will help the company continue to advance the product. New investors will also support new partnerships, including a technology partnership with Xerox PARC (Palo Alto Research Center), a subsidiary of new investor Xerox, according to the company.

“Legal technology was overdue for a reshuffle,” Danielle Sheer, general counsel for software company Bottomline Technologies, which also joins the LinkSquares board of directors, said in a statement.

Internal legal teams “need to deliver deep, data-driven analysis to coworkers, which requires powerful, user-friendly, next-generation tools,” Sheer said.

