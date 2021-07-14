Find out which DC-area businesses have received millions in federal restaurant relief funds

Of 370,000 companies who asked for pandemic relief from the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, less than a third actually received the money. Thanks to an agency data dump last Friday, we now know exactly who these lucky few are.

A total of 101,004 food and beverage companies across the country received grants totaling $ 28.6 billion. Just over 730 of them are in Washington, 2024 in Maryland and 2,729 in Virginia. Silver Diner, Ridgewells Catering, and a Reagan National Airport concession company were among those to receive grants of up to $ 10 million. In Washington, the group behind Chef Geoff’s and Tortilla Coast received $ 8.2 million more than any other company in the city. Compass Coffee, The Park at 14th, and Del Mar all received grants of at least $ 5 million. However, the majority of local beneficiaries received between $ 50,000 and $ 1 million.

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Association CEO Kathy Hollinger said restaurants in the DC area have a success rate slightly above the national average, but that doesn’t count for much.

“It’s an atrocious program. It was designed to fail if it was never fully funded, ”she says. The companies that submitted requests requested a total of $ 76 billion, more than triple the amount ultimately distributed.

While the Paycheque Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans were primarily intended to pay the salaries and wages of employees, the RRF grants can be used more broadly for everything from rent to maintenance to maintenance. food and drink expenses. Although the program is called the “Restaurant” Revitalization Fund, it was also open to a wide range of catering businesses, including breweries, caterers and some inns. Publicly traded businesses and restaurants with more than 20 locations weren’t eligible, but franchise owners were. According to a analysis by the Comptoir, one in 10 RRF recipients was part of a franchise, including Subway and Golden Corral. Also note: 5% of restaurants received 40% of funds.

The fact that so few restaurants have been funded has already sparked some misunderstanding among the haves and have-nots. “It really created some incredibly polarizing emotions and realities,” Hollinger says. “No restaurant operator who has received funding wants to feel the anguish they felt when their colleagues and neighbors did not. No one will ever be able to forget that everyone needed help in this industry.

Restaurants owned by women, veterans, and the socially or economically disadvantaged were initially a priority for funds, but disbursements to 2,965 companies were halted after a conservative legal group founded by Trump advisers Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows. filed a complaint on behalf of a Texan restaurant claiming the program discriminated against white men.

Pizzeria Paradiso was part of an additional group of companies approved for funds that never received them. Owner Ruth Gresser says she later learned there was some sort of code error on her app.

“Much of the world is talking about the pandemic in the past tense, and that’s not true for the restaurant industry,” Gresser says. “There is still so much uncertainty… I really can’t begin to project when a real recovery is going to happen.”

Gresser says funds are critical to this real recovery. His company, for example, has postponed major repairs and upgrades, such as replacing an air conditioning unit, in order to weather the pandemic.

Hollinger adds that the rent arrears are the biggest concern of members of his restaurant, especially after the moratorium on DC evictions was lifted. “There was a whole year and some deferred payments at several levels,” she says. “For those who have not received [RRF funds], there are probably a lot of unanswered questions and tough decisions that need to be considered.

Lawmakers have introduced legislation with bipartisan support to replenish the fund with an additional $ 60 billion, but a massive infrastructure bill has caught their attention elsewhere. In addition, there is a reluctance, mainly on the part of Republicans, to spend even more money on a corporate bailout linked to a pandemic.

“I don’t believe anything will really happen until the summer is over, which is unfortunate,” Hollinger said. “But we must all be relentless.”

Want to see which other restaurants have received RRF funds? You can find the raw data published by the SBA here, and Washington Business Journalusefully created an easy-to-search database here.