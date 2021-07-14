CANADA-TSX STOCKS Rises as Cenbank Keeps Interest Rates Steady





July 14 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday after the country’s central bank kept its key interest rate stable and slashed its bond buying program, even as it predicted that the Short-term inflation would be higher than expected. * At 10:14 a.m. ET (2:14 p.m. GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index was up 30.77 points, or 0.15%, to 20,301.42. * The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Canadian economy were significantly reduced and that growth is expected to accelerate in the third quarter of 2021. It reduced weekly net asset purchases to C $ 2 billion as expected. * The financial sector gained 0.2%, while the industrial sector increased 0.1%. * The energy sector climbed 0.4% despite lower oil prices as some stocks applauded target price hikes from brokerage firm CIBC. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures rose 1.0% to $ 1,827 the ounce. * On the TSX, 115 issues were up, while 110 issues were down for a 1.05: 1 ratio in favor of winners, with 27.71 million shares traded. * Oceanagold Corp jumped 8.8%, the highest on the TSX, after the Philippine government renewed a contract with the company for another 25 years. Transportation services company TFI International Inc rose 6.6% on target price hike from CIBC. * Cannabis maker Organigram Holdings was the big loser, falling 2.5%, a day after jumping 12% on bullish earnings. The second biggest decline was Lithium Americas, down 2.3%. * The most traded stocks by volume were Bombardier, Toronto Dominion Bank and Oceanagold. * The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows. * For all Canadian issues, there were 47 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 55.82 million shares. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

