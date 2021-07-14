Semiconductor wafer producer SK Siltron to invest $ 300 million in US to boost electric vehicle supply chain – TechCrunch

The United States has lagged behind China and Europe in the production and adoption of electric vehicles, especially from 2017 to 2020, according to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation. An important piece of the puzzle in which the United States has supremacy, however, is semiconductor production, which are used in everything from smartphones to computers to electric vehicles. Now, that could strengthen that hold.

SK Siltron CSS, a unit of South Korean wafer manufacturer SK Siltron, on Wednesday announced plans to invest $ 300 million and create up to 150 skilled and well-paying jobs in Bay County, in Michigan, about a few hours north of Detroit. the country’s premier automotive manufacturing paradise. The insert maker already has a presence in neighboring Auburn, so the new plant will more than double its employee base. Over the next three years, SK Siltron says its investment will provide advanced materials manufacturing and R&D capabilities for electric vehicles.

SK Siltron CSS CEO Jianwei Dong said Reuters, who first reported the news, the $ 300 million investment “would help develop a Michigan-based national electric vehicle supply chain because we have our end customers in neighboring communities.”

The new investment comes amid an ever-growing range of new electric vehicles and electrification investments from U.S. automakers, including historic companies General Motors and Ford as well as Tesla and new entrants like Rivian.

He also joins the sticky pot of the trade wars between China and the United States.

China owns the world’s production of electric vehicles, producing 44% of all vehicles manufactured from 2010 to 2020, but the United States has strangled semiconductors, constantly preventing China from acquiring other chip makers. Strong policies that invest both in the production of electric vehicles and stimulate demand have been proven in China and Europe, according to the ICCT report. The Biden administration’s call for $ 174 billion in funding to expand subsidies for electric vehicles and charging networks could help the country catch up.

“As we move towards a more sustainable future, it is important that we create robust new supply chains in the United States to support our businesses and the end consumer,” said the US Secretary of Commerce.Gina M. Raimondo in a press release. “The automotive industry has a tremendous opportunity with the rise of the electric vehicle, and we’re excited to see companies like SK Siltron CSS grow to help support the transition to a green future.

SK Siltron CSS’s expansion has yet to be approved by state and local authorities, the company said, although it is unlikely to meet much resistance. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said the state is trying to attract jobs related to electric vehicles, spending nearly $ 9 billion on investments over the past two years and creating more than 10,000 jobs for the transition to vehicles. electric. SK Siltron said that by working with state and local agencies to find employees, 70% will be skilled workers and the rest will be professional engineers.

Wafers 101

A wafer is a thin wafer of semiconductor used to make integrated circuits, which basically helps make semiconductor chips smaller and faster. The wafer serves as the foundation on which the rest of the semiconductor is built, making it a crucial ingredient in the entire process. Electric vehicles need semiconductors because they allow batteries to run at higher voltages, drive the powertrain, and support modern car features like touchscreen interactivity.

SK Siltron’s wafer is made of silicon carbide, which can handle higher wattages and conduct heat better than normal silicon, according to the company.

“When used in EV system components, this feature can allow more efficient transfer of electricity from the battery to the engine, increasing the range of an EV from 5% to 10%,” the company said. in a press release.

The wafers can also be used in 5G communications equipment, and Dong told Reuters the company is also considering additional investments.