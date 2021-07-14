Markforged announces its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MKFG”

WATERTOWN, Mass .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Markforged, Inc., creator of integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform The Digital Forge, today announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with a (NYSE: AONE), an A-star sponsored special purpose acquisition company founded and led by tech industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The combined company, named Markforged Holding Corporation, is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of July 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol MKFG for Markforged common stock and MKFG.WS for Markforged warrants.

Markforged continued its commitment to innovate in additive manufacturing with a number of production and pipeline milestones in 2021, including the introduction of its latest printer, the FX20, the release of Metal X Gen 2, and X7 Field Edition, as well as its Next Day Metal software update, which has increased the speed and capacity of its global fleet, and AI-based Blacksmith software for the X7 platform. Markforged also brought in leading global partners such as Phillips Corporation and expanded its relationship with Wrth Additive Group, a Wrth Industry North America company. The company added to its board of directors and began expanding its Boston area headquarters to support the growth of its team.

Today is a proud moment for the entire Markforged team and a milestone in our mission to reinvent manufacturing today so our customers can build anything they imagine tomorrow, said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. As a publicly traded company, we will continue to focus on executing our ambitious product roadmap and further accelerate innovation, expand customer adoption and capitalize on strong secular trends. of additive manufacturing, which allows us to extend our platform to even more manufacturing floors around the world for critical use cases. Looking to the future, we have exciting products in our pipeline as we move from accessible end-use parts to robust production. I couldn’t be more excited about our talented team and the opportunities in this next chapter.

Kevin Hartz, Founder and CEO of a, mentionned, Being a publicly traded company will allow Markforged to forge new relationships as a critical partner with even more of the world’s leading manufacturers, leveraging its expanded platform and proceeds from the transaction to accelerate its impact and delivery. growth. I am delighted to join the Board of Directors and to work alongside a talented and diverse group of Directors. I look forward to contributing to the team as Markforged continues to grow and this nascent industry matures and transforms modern manufacturing in the years to come.

transaction details

As part of the merger closing, Markforged received approximately $ 361 million in gross proceeds before transaction fees, including a $ 210 million PIPE from Baron Capital Group, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Miller Value Partners, Wasatch Global Investors and Wellington Management, as well as the existing shareholders of Markforged M12 Microsofts Venture Fund and Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

As part of the merger, the existing management team, led by President and CEO Shai Terem, will continue to operate the business. Kevin Hartz and Carol Meyers, joint venture at Glasswing Ventures, LLC, will join the board of directors of Markforgeds. Alan Masarek, most recently CEO of Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) will join the board as chairman.

Additional information on the completed merger will be provided in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by Markforged with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at sec.gov.

Advisers

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as Senior Financial Advisor and Capital Markets Advisor for Markforged. William Blair and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated also acted as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Markforged, and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC has been the exclusive financial advisor to a and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP acted as legal counsel.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as co-placement agents on PIPE.

About Markforged

Markforged is transforming manufacturing with metal and continuous carbon fiber 3D printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory. Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software and materials to break down barriers between design and the functional part. Engineers, designers and manufacturing professionals around the world trust Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, assemblies, functional prototyping and high value end production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has more than 250 employees worldwide. Markforged was recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list and listed as the second fastest growing computer hardware company in the United States in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.

About a

a is an ad hoc acquisition company sponsored by A * set up for the purpose of bringing about a business combination with one or more companies in the innovation economy. a completed its initial public offering in August 2020, raising $ 215 million in cash. A * was founded and is led by tech industry veteran Kevin Hartz. To learn more about a, please visit https://www.a-star.co/.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: may, will, could, should, should expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, predict, project, potential, continue, over or under these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Markforged believes that there is a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, Markforged cautions you that such statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known to it and on its projections for the future, to about which she cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of commencement of trading, the expected contribution of the members of the board of directors and management of Markforgeds to the operations of Markforgeds, progress and financial results, Markforgeds product roadmap, pipeline and future innovation, Markforgeds product functionality and applications, expected growth of the additive manufacturing industry, expected revenue growth and of Markforgeds customers, the impact of Markforgeds products on its financial position and operating results, and the integration of Markforgeds products into the additive manufacturing market. Markforged cannot assure you that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of Markforged to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange; the effect of COVID-19 on Markforgeds’ business and financial results; the outcome of any legal proceedings against Markforged; the inability to realize the expected benefits of the business combination, including due to the associated costs and additional charges associated with being a listed company; the risk that the business combination will disrupt current plans and operations following the announcement and completion of the business combination; the combined ability of the business to grow and manage its growth profitably and to retain key employees; and the factors discussed under the heading Risk Factors in the proxy statement and prospectus filed under Rule 424B (3) with the SEC on June 24, 2021 and those included under the heading Risk Factors in as Annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. In addition, if forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the material uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not take such statements as a representation or guarantee by us or any other person that Markforged will achieve its objectives and plans within a specified time, or not at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the views of Markforged as of the date of this press release. Markforged anticipates that subsequent events and developments will change its views. However, although Markforged may choose to update these forward-looking statements at any time in the future, Markforged currently has no intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of Markforged as of a date subsequent to the date of this press release.