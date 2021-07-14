S&P 500 ends higher after Fed Chairman Powell slowed the market





People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

Powell says economy is ‘a long way’ from falling bonds

BofA slips as low interest rates hurt lending business

American Airlines on positive forecasts

Indices: Dow + 0.13%, S&P 500 + 0.12%, Nasdaq -0.22% July 14 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 ended with a gain after briefly hitting an intraday high in a choppy session on Wednesday, as investors balanced inflation concerns with reassuring comments from the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell. Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indices, utilities (.SPLRCU), real estate (.SPLRCR) and consumer staples (.SPLRCS) were among the strongest, each up about 0.9 %, while energy (.SPNY) fell about 3%. US monetary policy will provide “strong support” to the economy “until the recovery is complete,” Powell said at a congressional hearing in remarks describing a recent rise in inflation as temporary and focused on the need for continued employment growth. Read more Powell’s comments follow data this week showing US producer prices rose more than expected in June and US consumer prices rose the most in 13 years. Read more In recent weeks, investors have focused on inflation, with many fearing a possible hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve, as well as a spike in coronavirus infections that could push U.S. stocks to record highs. As banks kick off the second-quarter earnings season this week, analysts expect 66% earnings per share growth for S&P 500 companies, according to IBES estimate data from Refinitiv. The S&P 500 is up about 16% year-to-date, leading many investors to fear the market recovery is running out of steam, and they are looking for profits to potentially provide more fuel. “Everyone knows that earnings are going to be very strong. The question is how the market reacts to those earnings and what are the prospects given by management. This is more critical than anything,” said Tim Ghriskey, strategist Chief Investment Officer at Inverness Counsel in New York. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) jumped 2.4% to an all-time high after Bloomberg said the company wanted suppliers to increase production of its next iPhone by around 20%. Microsoft (MSFT.O) added 0.5% and closed at a record high after announcing it would offer its Windows operating system as a cloud-based service, with the aim of making it easier to access business applications requiring Windows from a wider range of devices. Read more Microsoft and Apple have backed the S&P 500 more than any other title. Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) fell 2.5% after the lender released its quarterly results and detailed its sensitivity to low interest rates read more Wells Fargo (WFC.N) rose 4% after making a second quarter profit, shattering Wall Street expectations. Citigroup (CN) fell 0.3% after significantly beating market estimates for second quarter earnings. Read more The reports followed Tuesday’s strong results from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.13% to close at 34,933.43 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.12% to 4,374.38. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 0.22% to 14,644.95. American Airlines (AAL.O) rose 3% after forecasting positive cash flow. Read more Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) jumped 1.7% after Goldman Sachs called the seller of yoga pants a “good idea” as clothing manufacturers take advantage of the economic reopening. Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 9.8 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.5 billion for the full session over the past 20 trading days. Falling issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.32 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 2.12 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and a new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 143 new lows. Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reports by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

