Jeff Bezos donates $ 200 million to the Smithsonian Institution, the largest donation since its inception





Bezos is donating $ 200 million to the Smithsonian Institution to support the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum and to launch a new educational center at the museum. Getty Images; Pixabay



Amazons Jeff Bezos, who stepped down as CEO of the e-commerce giant last week but remained executive chairman, is donating $ 200 million to the Smithsonian Institution, the largest donation since its founding in 1846. A US $ 70 million portion of the donation will help fund renovations to the National Air and Space Museum, one of 19 Smithsonian museums. An additional $ 130 million will launch a new museum education center named after Bezos, which will be housed in a new facility to be built on the east side of Museums Square at its flagship location on the National Mall. The Smithsonian plays a vital role in awakening the imaginations of our future builders and dreamers, Bezos, 57, said in a statement. Every child is born with great potential and his inspiration that unlocks that potential. My love affair with science, invention and space has done this for me, and I hope this gift will do it for others. Bezos has long supported the Smithsonian. He was one of the founding donors of the National Museum of African American History and Culture and previously contributed to the National Air and Space Museum. This historic gift will help the Smithsonian achieve its goal of reaching every classroom in America by creating a world-class learning center with access and inspiration at its heart, said Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch , in a press release. We thank Jeff for his generosity, passion and commitment to education, innovation and technology. This donation will fuel the future leaders and innovators of our nations. Bezos, the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of US $ 211 billion, topped the ranking of US philanthropists in 2020, with the launch of the US $ 10 billion Bezos Earth Fund for the conservation of the ‘environment. Other major donations include the $ 2 billion Bezos Day One Fund, launched in 2018 to improve early childhood education in low-income communities, and $ 100 million to Feeding America during last year’s pandemic crisis. . The Smithsonian Institution, also known as the Smithsonian, is designated by the United States federal government as a public trust. It includes 19 museums, 21 libraries, nine research centers and the National Zoo. The Institution welcomes around 30 million visitors from all over the world free of charge each year. The main funding comes from federal funds and from private and corporate contributions.

