Woodside Australia revenue grows 67% as oil prices recover





The logo of Woodside Petroleum, Australia’s largest independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at an investor briefing in Sydney, Australia on May 23, 2018. REUTERS / David Gray / File Photo / File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) – Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) on Thursday reported a 67% increase in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by higher realized prices for natural gas and oil then as global demand picks up. The country’s leading independent gas producer also said it has started the process of selling up to 49% of Train 2 at the Pluto LNG plant and is looking to reduce its stake in Scarborough, the Woodside’s only major short-term growth plan. Woodside said he was continuing to examine the rising costs of the Scarborough and Pluto expansion project, which were previously valued at $ 11.4 billion. A final investment decision for these projects is expected later this year. Woodside’s average realized price for its products was $ 46 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the June quarter, up $ 2 from the first three months of the year and $ 28 l last year. Realized oil prices climbed to $ 75 per boe, more than double the $ 31 last year. The recovery brought revenue to $ 1.29 billion in the three months to June 30, down from $ 768 million a year ago. However, production was affected by bad weather and maintenance activity. The company produced 22.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) in the quarter, slightly lower than 25.9 Mboe a year ago. Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

