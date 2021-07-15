Toyota buys US mapping and road data company to boost driverless technology





TOKYO (Reuters) – The research division of Toyota Motor Corps announced Thursday that it has acquired Carmera, a U.S. provider of maps and data for driverless vehicles, marking the latest investment by Japanese automakers in autonomous technology. FILE PHOTO: The Toyota Motor Corp logo on the Estima Hybrid is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 6, 2017. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon Purchase, through newly formed Woven Planet subsidiary for an undisclosed amount, highlights Toyota striving to bolster its autonomous driving arsenal as traditional automakers compete with the autonomous ambitions of tech giants , including Apple and Amazon. The Carmera purchase will give Toyota access to high-definition, real-time maps and participatory inputs that are essential for autonomous vehicles to locate and move, the companies said in a statement. The two companies have been working together since 2018 on projects that include technology that accurately updates lane markings repainted on high-definition maps. It’s very well aligned with our global expansion as a business, Woven Planet chief executive James Kuffner told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. Woven Planet was created in January to invest in and develop mobility with artificial intelligence. She is building a prototype city of the future called Woven City at the foot of Mount Fuji, powered by hydrogen fuel cells that would be a laboratory for self-driving cars. With the acquisition, Kuffner said Woven Planet will seek to develop and sell a mapping platform open to original equipment manufacturers and auto makers who want accurate and up-to-date data. With Carmera, we were only accelerating. Well, keep stepping up… and look for strategic partnerships or acquisitions, Kuffner said, adding that he wants to double or quadruple the size of Woven Planet over the next two years through organic growth and acquisitions. Earlier this year, Toyota purchased the autonomous driving technology unit from Lyft Inc for $ 550 million and invested in Ridecell which provides automation for fleet businesses. The Japanese company has other self-driving partnerships, including a joint venture with SoftBank Corp, stakes in Chinese companies Didi Global Inc and Singapores Grab, and forms a consortium with General Motors Co, suppliers and chip makers . Shifting to manufacturing new and non-traditional cars such as driverless and electric technology, Toyota has increasingly married its historic manufacturing process with more recent acquisitions of startups and the know-how of Silicon Valley to develop the next generation of cars. There’s so much uncertainty in the automotive space right now, Kuffner said. But the only thing I’m sure is that it will be very different in 10 or 30 years. The only thing we can do is try to create the future through investment … take the profits from Toyota’s existing business and invest them in the future, to create the future of the Toyota group. Most automakers, including Toyota, offer Tier 2 automation where the car steers and accelerates, but the driver has to be ready to get behind the wheel, and experts say fully self-driving cars are years away. Still, Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk promised earlier this month that a beta of its technology that supports fully autonomous driving without driver intervention will be available in about a month. Toyota rival GM introduced a fully-electric, fully-autonomous flying Cadillac concept vehicle earlier this year. Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu, Maki Shiraki; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Muralikumar Anantharaman

