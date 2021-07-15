New York woman fired from Royal Caribbean cruise after testing positive for COVID





A traveler to New York City collapsed when she was kicked off a Royal Caribbean cruise for having COVID-19 enraged that the company falsified its test results, according to wild images. Laura Angelo, 57, from the Bronx, broadcast her own crisis live as she screamed at staff members who fired her from a Freedom of the Seas in Nassau, Bahamas on July 7, according to her publications now viral on social networks. I’m gonna be in charge of my own fucking life, Angelo rages on the ship’s staff in a series of TIC Tac and Instagram videos. I’m sick of Royal Caribbean telling me what to do while you’re lying to us. She angrily adds, Royal Caribbean illegally tampered with my Covid test to make it positive. They didn’t know I already had Covid and high antibodies when they did. Angelo said the cruise line initially accidentally gave him and travel partner Valerie Murphy, 62, vaccinated purple bracelets, which serve as entry passes to the ship, according to the Miami Herald. When the company realized its mistake, workers tested them for COVID-19 and one of them came back positive, the newspaper reported. Laura Angelo was baited from the Freedom of the Seas ship in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS But after returning home in the Big Apple, Angelo said she tested negative for the disease twice, proving she did not have the virus when she boarded the ship. During the rant, we can hear Angelo shout: It’s work! as workers appear to roll her in a wheelchair to an ambulance outside the ship. She later complains that she is going to have a heart attack live on fucking Instagram! adding that it won’t be a story for the freakin ‘press. A member of the ship’s staff can be heard saying that a plane is waiting to take her to LaGuardia Airport, and the ship then continued its four-night trip to Miami on Friday. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Group did not respond to a request for comment on the allegation the company misidentified the vaccinated passengers, according to the Herald. Angelo’s angry rant on Tiktok garnered over 3 million views in less than a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/14/nyc-woman-booted-from-royal-caribbean-cruise-after-testing-positive-for-covid/

