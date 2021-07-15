Stock market today: Apple sets new high on mixed day for the market





Stocks suffered another session of highs and lows on Wednesday amid a deluge of headlines, although unlike yesterday a few of the major indices slipped away with gains. The latest Producer Price Report confirmed what consumer price data told us yesterday: Inflation is on the rise. The producer price index rose 1.0% month over month and 7.3% year over year, beating expectations. “This continued acceleration in prices is in line with our view that the commodity CPI will remain strong this year and continue to outperform its historic trend of the past three decades,” said Barclays economist Pooja Sriram. Either way, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated in his testimony to Congress that accommodative monetary policies should persist at least in the short term; investors seized on Powell’s statement that “further substantial progress” in the labor market was still a long way off. At the same time, banks continued their strong second quarter earnings season, with Citigroup (C, -0.3%) and Wells fargo (WFC, + 4.0%) exceeding expectations in terms of net income. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. And Apple (AAPL, + 2.4%) hit a new high after JPMorgan added the title to its “Focus List” amid boisterous iPhone and Mac sales. A Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, also helped the stock, saying Apple had asked vendors to build up to 90 million next-gen iPhones, marking a significant jump from shipments in the world. ‘last year. AAPL shares have risen more than 17% in the past month.

The main indices registered modest gains, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+ 0.1% at 34,933). the S&P 500 also gained 0.1% to 4,374, while the Nasdaq Composite ended down 0.2% to 14,644. Small caps continued their recent struggles, with the Russel 2000 down 1.6% to 2,202. Other stock market action today: Delta Airlines (DAL) lost 1.6% following its second quarter earnings report. For the three-month period, the major airline reported net profit of $ 652 million, its first profit in six quarters. Excluding the $ 1.5 billion in federal wage support it received in the quarter, DAL posted an adjusted loss per share of $ 1.07, although it was lower than analysts expected. . Delta’s $ 7.1 billion in revenue also exceeded the consensus estimate.

(DAL) lost 1.6% following its second quarter earnings report. For the three-month period, the major airline reported net profit of $ 652 million, its first profit in six quarters. Excluding the $ 1.5 billion in federal wage support it received in the quarter, DAL posted an adjusted loss per share of $ 1.07, although it was lower than analysts expected. . Delta’s $ 7.1 billion in revenue also exceeded the consensus estimate. In unpaid news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) continued to decline amid a large selloff in even stocks. AMC lost 15.0% today to take its monthly loss to over 30% (although it is still up over 1,440% for the year to date). Other notable Reddit stocks that collapsed today included GameStop (GME, -6.9%), Clean energy fuels (CLNE, -7.8%) and Blackberry (BB, -3.8%).

(AMC) continued to decline amid a large selloff in even stocks. AMC lost 15.0% today to take its monthly loss to over 30% (although it is still up over 1,440% for the year to date). Other notable Reddit stocks that collapsed today included (GME, -6.9%), (CLNE, -7.8%) and (BB, -3.8%). U.S. Crude Oil Futures fell 2.8% to close at $ 73.13 a barrel. “Oil prices have fallenfollowing a reportbefore the opening Saudi Arabia struck a deal with the UAE to increase their baseline, “said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange.” Since then there has been many reports that this is not necessarily the case. still have the full support of other members. “

fell 2.8% to close at $ 73.13 a barrel. “Oil prices have fallenfollowing a reportbefore the opening Saudi Arabia struck a deal with the UAE to increase their baseline, “said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange.” Since then there has been many reports that this is not necessarily the case. still have the full support of other members. “ Gold Futures rose 0.8% to $ 1,825.00 an ounce.

rose 0.8% to $ 1,825.00 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) slipped 4.6% to 16.33.

slipped 4.6% to 16.33. Bitcoinrebounded 1.3% to $ 32,724.50. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Real estate continues to rake it One of the best sectors of the S&P 500 in 2021 remains one of the few places to find high yield. The real estate sector was one of the main gainers on Wednesday at 0.9%, extending its total returns since the start of the year to 27.1%, behind only energy stocks (+ 41.0%) in 2021 . Despite this rally after a dreadful 2020, the real estate sector of the S&P 500 still offers a return of just over 3%, eclipsing the 1.3% of the larger index. However, while most real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hot this year, there are still some good deals. Investors generally benefit by paying less for good stocks, but especially in the real estate industry, value is a powerful double blow not only do undervalued stocks have greater potential for price appreciation, but they also offer higher price appreciation potential. Higher dividend yields based on their original cost basis. too much. Here, we’ve highlighted seven value-priced REITs that offer a combination of fair pricing, improving earnings, and strong fundamentals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/603123/stock-market-today-071421-apple-sets-new-high-mixed-day-stocks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos