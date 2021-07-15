Oregon Tool sold to investment firm for undisclosed price





Oregon Tool said on Wednesday that its owners American Securities and P2 Capital Partners had sold the company to California-based investment firm Platinum Equity. Neither the Milwaukie company, known until the start of the year as Blount International, nor its buyers disclosed the value of the sale or how it was financed. Oregon Tool, best known for selling chainsaws, saw parts and mowing blades, said it expects the deal to close by the fourth quarter of 2021. The Sellers, a pair of private equity firms, bought Oregon Tool in 2016 for $ 486.4 million in cash, with additional debt of $ 370. Paul Tonnesen, CEO of Oregon Tools, said the company is growing in the Portland area and beyond. With 46 jobs in Milwaukie in the manufacturing sector and its administration building, as well as more than 120 other openings in North America, he said Oregon Tool posted hiring posters, booked local radio spots, hung up notice boards and held job fairs to attract workers. It just means more jobs here in Portland, Tonnesen said. Oregon Tool has more than 3,200 employees, 700 of whom work in Oregon. Tonnesen said he couldn’t elaborate on the company’s growth plans, but said Oregon Tool was looking to develop two of its main brands, Oregon and Woods. Platinum Equity has bought into the team, the strategy, the mission, the vision, Tonnesen said. They are ready to invest aggressively in the growth of the business, and therefore that means new product development, advertising, acquisition. Tonnesen said there were reasons for buyers of the company to be optimistic about its prospects. A resumption in residential construction increases demand for the lumber and parts the company sells. E-commerce leads to more packaging that requires the production of wood and pulp. Strong farm incomes and an increase in the number of people moving from cities to rural areas are driving growth in tractor sales and additional farm spending. Tonnesen also said the company’s ICS brand, which sells heavy-duty saws used to cut pipe and concrete, will benefit from the $ 3.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Senate Democrats hit on Tuesday. . Oregon Tool was renamed from Blount International earlier this year. It’s a tribute to our heritage, Tonnesen said. Inventor Joe Cox founded the company in 1947 as the Oregon Saw Chain Corp. He studied a wood beetle larva to learn how to cut wood more efficiently in his logging job in Oregon and, in his Portland basement, designed the Cox Chipper chain to mimic the C-shaped jaws of beetles. . Tonnesen said the company as Blount International was really under the radar in Portland. He said the public should expect Oregon Tool to be more visible in the community wherever we do business. – Ardeshir Tabrizian; [email protected]; 503-221-8067; @ardytabrizian

