Save on our favorite Dyson cordless vacuum

If there is one giant in the floor cleaning world, it’s Dyson. Let the brand be top rated machines comeinstick orball from, Dyson vacuums have won widespread praise from buyers and the Reviewed team over the years for their undeniable power and maneuverability. However, the company’s products are also generally priced high, so they can be an intimidating purchase for homeowners. If you are a frequent buyer of Nordstrom, you are in for a treatIcon or so Ambassador card holders can currently catch the Dyson V11 Torque Drive vacuumfor $ 120 off now as part of the Nordstrom 2021 anniversary sale.
These buyers currently have early access to the Legendary Savings Event, which opens to the publicstarting Wednesday July 28.(Note that you can always Register now become a card holder for shopping July 16those who do will also receive a $ 60 bonus to use during the sale). That means they’ll be able to purchase the Dyson V11 Torque Drive vacuum, typically listed at $ 699.99, for $ 579.99, or 17% off.
I was a fan of V11 in many ways: it’s our favorite Dyson vacuum, our favorite cordless vacuum, One of ours preferred vacuums for hardwood floors and one of our overall favorite vacuum cleaners. Two unique features set it apart from its competition: The V11s’ LCD screen, which displays its battery life, and the machine’s suction power, which automatically adjusts based on the surface you are cleaning. Other than that, the V11 picked up 95% of the dirt we prepared for it in testing and used specialized spaces in its brush head to pick up large debris.
Nordstrom buyers also praised the V11, with many 5-star reviews from site customers who were impressed with the vacuum cleaners’ suction power, user-friendliness, and multiple power settings. One buyer, who admitted to vacuuming a lot thanks to their three young children, said the V11 left “not a spilled grain of flour, nor a crumb of toast on the floor once … Another thanked the V11 for cleaning its 1,100 square foot condo in 15 minutes and using only 50% of its battery.
The Dyson V11 Torque Drive is one of the more expensive vacuums out there, so Nordstrom cardholders with Icon or Ambassador status would be wise to jump at the chance to get it with this rare discount. If you are not a Nordstrom Cardholder, you can purchase the Dyson V11 during the Nordstrom Full Sale from Wednesday July 28, or you can check out these other great Dyson Vacuum Offers it is happening now.
