Whitehaven Coal expects government to decide by August 30 on controversial mine expansion





MELBOURNE, July 15 (Reuters) – Australian company Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) said on Thursday it expected a government decision by August 30 on approving the mine extension. Vickery coal, after a court ruled in May that climate change factors must be taken into account. in the decision. Australia’s Federal Court had ruled that the country’s Environment Minister had an obligation to children to consider the damage caused by climate change as part of his decision-making in approving the project. Read more The move came in response to a class action lawsuit brought by eight teenagers who claimed the expansion of the project in the state of New South Wales would contribute to climate change and put their future at risk. The Australian government announced last week that it would challenge the court ruling. Read more “That does not prevent the minister from determining the project,” Whitehaven said in a production report, in his first public comments on the matter since the government indicated it would appeal. He added that he expected a government decision on the project before the August 30 deadline. Whitehaven also praised the government’s intention to appeal the court ruling. “There are wider potential implications of the judgment for greenhouse gas emitting projects as a precedent,” he said. “We are aware that the government is seeking to have this appeal dealt with expeditiously. “Whitehaven continues to advance the design work for the site infrastructure and draft management plans which will be further updated once the conditions for approval of (environmental regulations) have been received,” he said. -he declares. The International Energy Agency, which has previously championed the oil and gas industry, in May outlined a path to net-zero emissions that suggested halting new investments in oil, gas and coal supplies. . Read more Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and has not signed up to a zero emissions target by 2050, unlike most other developed countries. It ranked last out of 193 United Nations member countries in actions taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the 2021 Sustainability Report released last month. Whitehaven reported a 39.2% drop in marketable coal production in the fourth quarter, hit by downtime at the Narrabri mine following geological challenges and repair work. Read more Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

