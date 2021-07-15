Asian stocks find support as Powell avoids inflation





TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) – Asian stocks held steady on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the US economy was “still far” from levels the central bank wanted before cutting its monetary support. A slew of Chinese economic data expected later today will be the focus of concern in Asia, as will earnings for large companies, including Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW). The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was little changed at the start of trading as Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) fell 0.4%. Wall Street stocks were mixed, with the S&P (.SPX) ending up 0.12% and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) down 0.22%. In his testimony before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell also said he was convinced the recent price hikes were associated with the country’s post-pandemic reopening and would fade away. Read more His comments came after data released this week showed consumer prices increased the most in 13 years in June, while producer prices accelerated to the largest annual increase in more than one year. decade. Read more Powell has given markets new assurance that the Fed is not too hawkish to bring inflation under control, said Chotaro Morita, chief rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. Bond yields fell globally, with the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries sliding to 1.348%, after peaking at 1.423% on Wednesday. The yield on inflation-protected bonds, sometimes referred to as the real yield, fell below minus 1.0%, remaining near its lowest levels since February. “Given that the declines in bond yields started before Powell’s speech, the market was probably more motivated by the short hedging and unwinding of underweight positions than by Powell’s comments per se,” Morita also added of SMBC Nikko. In the currency market, Powell’s conciliatory stance weighed on the US dollar. The euro rebounded to $ 1.1835 from Wednesday’s three-month low of $ 1.1772. The dollar stood at 109.99 yen after falling 0.6% on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was little changed at C $ 1.2518 to the US dollar after the Bank of Canada reduced its weekly net purchases of government bonds, expressing confidence that growth would rebound strongly. Read more Gold jumped to a one-month high of $ 1,829.8 an ounce on Wednesday and last stood at $ 1,826.1. Oil prices eased after the world’s major oil producers reached a compromise on supply and after US data showed demand had slowed slightly in the most recent week. Read more US crude futures fell 1.0% to $ 72.40 per barrel while Brent futures fell 0.8% to $ 74.18 per barrel. Editing by Sam Holmes Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

