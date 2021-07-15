Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Share Offering and Related Conversion | Business





CULLMAN, Alabama – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 14, 2021– Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) announced today that Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (the MHC) has completed its conversion from a mutual holding company to the corporate form of holding company (the Conversion), and the Company has completed its share offering. Following the closing of the Conversion, the Company is now the holding company of Cullman Savings Bank (the Bank). MHC and Banks’ former intermediary holding company, also known as Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (Old Cullman), ceased to exist upon the closing of the Conversion. The results of the share offering were previously reported in Old Cullmans’ press release dated July 12, 2021. Approximately 7,406,000 common shares of the Company are outstanding as a result of the Conversion, before taking into account. account adjustments for fractional shares. The company’s common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trade symbol CULL starting July 15, 2021. Book-entry statements reflecting the shares purchased under the offer should be sent to buyers promptly after closing. Those wishing to confirm their orders can contact the Stock Information Center at (888) 317-2811. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the sales agent for the Company during the conversion. Luse Gorman, PC acted as legal counsel to the company and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP acted as legal counsel to Raymond James & Associates, Inc .. Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as may, will, would, intend, believe, expect, plan, estimate, anticipate, continue, or similar terms or variations on these terms, or the negative of these terms. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of the Company and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those stated in forward-looking statements due to many factors. About Cullman Bancorp, Inc. The Company is a Maryland company based in Cullman, Alabama. The Companys banking subsidiary, Cullman Savings Bank, opened in 1887 and currently operates three full-service offices in Cullman, Alabama and one full-service office in Hanceville, Alabama. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005942/en/ CONTACT: John A. Riley, III President and CEO Telephone: (256) 734-1740 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ALABAMA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/14/2021 20:44 / DISC: 07/14/2021 20:44 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005942/en

