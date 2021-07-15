The existence of the fleets on Twitter was indeed fleeting

After introducing Fleets in November, Twitter is expected to remove the idea of ​​endangered content on August 3.

Reasoning provided by the company in a blog post explained that Fleets was meant to encourage new people to contribute, but that didn’t happen.

“While we’ve built fleets to address some of the anxieties that keep people from tweeting, fleets are primarily used by people who are already tweeting to amplify their own tweets and speak directly with others.” the company said.

“We’ll explore other ways to resolve what’s preventing people from participating on Twitter. And for people who are already tweeting, we’re working to improve that for you.”

Responding to a fleet was only possible by direct message.

Twitter said it will test the integration of elements of Composer Fleet into its standard Tweet Composer, such as the full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers.

Instead of seeing Fleets at the top of user timelines, Twitter said the space will be taken up by Spaces.

“If we don’t evolve our approach and reduce functionality every now and then, we’re not taking enough risk,” the blog post said.

“We will continue to create new ways to participate in conversations, listen to comments and change direction when there can be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”

Earlier this week, the company said it allowed users to switch who could answer to a tweet after it was posted, users previously had to select who could reply before posting.

Japan, India lead world in legal demands on Twitter

Twitter released its latest transparency report for the six months ended December 31 on Wednesday, noting that it has received more than 38,500 legal requests to remove content from nearly 132,000 accounts. These requests have a 30% success rate.

“Although there was a 9% drop in the number of legal requests received by Twitter, compared to the previous reporting period, these requests were aimed at removing content from the largest number of accounts ever recorded during only one reference period, ”the company said.

“The accounts of 199 journalists and audited news organizations around the world were the subject of 361 legal requests, a 26% increase in these requests since the previous reporting period.”

Twitter said 94% of legal requests came from five countries: Japan, India, Russia, Turkey and South Korea.

Japan accounted for 30% of legal claims, nearly 55,600, with India making over 12,400 claims. Japan’s strike rate against the 67,400 targeted accounts was 31.6%, while India specified 48,300 accounts but only succeeded 12.4% of the time.

See Also: With Modi Pressing Twitter, India’s Love For Big Tech May End

The number of legal claims from Japan has fallen by 10% from its previous record in the first half of calendar year 2020.

“Japan’s 16,649 requests were primarily related to laws relating to narcotics and psychotropic drugs, obscenity or lending of money,” Twitter said.

“The second highest volume of legal requests came from India, comprising 18% of global legal requests and representing a 152% increase over the previous reporting period. Notably, the number of accounts specified in India’s requests also increased by 45% this reference period. . ”

India was the country with the highest number of legal claims against journalists and news outlets, while South Korea issued four legal claims for content on Vine alleging privacy breaches and sexual misconduct. . Twitter has claimed to have removed this content.

The company listed several examples where it failed to take action.

Twitter received several legal requests from Hong Kong Police regarding allegations of illegal and obscene activity against law enforcement officials. No action was taken as the content did not violate the [terms of service], “It said.

“Twitter received a legal request from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for alleged hate speech violations under the Malaysian Penal Code. No action was taken as the account shared newsworthy content and remained compliant Twitter parody, news feed, comments and fan account policies. ”

The company added that it had received legal requests from Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia that it had failed to act on, as well as failing to act on two Thai court rulings.

Indonesia did a little better on a very diverse demand.

“Twitter has received a legal request for 60,472 accounts from the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology for violating their Law on Information and Electronic Transactions, number 11 of the year 2008. More than 90% of the reported content has been determined not to violate the [terms of service]. ”

Related coverage