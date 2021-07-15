F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Initial Public Offering Price at $ 16.00 Per Share | Business





AUSTIN, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 14, 2021– F45 Training Holdings Inc. (the Company or F45) today announced the price of its initial public offering of 20,312,500 common shares, of which 18,750,000 are offered by the Company and 1,562,500 are offered by the selling shareholder named in the prospectus, priced at $ 16.00 per share (before discounts and bought deal commissions). The Company and the selling shareholder have granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 3,046,875 additional common shares. The shares will begin trading tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FXLV and the offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay debt, to pay the purchase price for the Company’s acquisition of certain assets of the Flywheel indoor cycling studios business, to pay cash bonuses to certain employees, to pay expenses incurred in connection with the offer and for working capital and general business needs. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JP Morgan Securities LLC are acting jointly as principal bookkeepers and representatives of the Underwriters for the Offer. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers of the offering. The offer of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at [email protected] .gs.com, or by phone at (866) 471-2526; or JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of these titles. in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. About F45 F45 offers consumers 45-minute functional workouts that are effective, fun and community-focused. F45 uses proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-based streaming platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to deliver new workouts every day and provide a standardized experience across the company’s global footprint. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as may, will, should, expect, plan, anticipate, could, intend, target, plan, consider, believe, estimate, predict, potential or continue. or the negative of those words, variations of these words or other similar terms or expressions that relate to our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the completion of the Offer. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations regarding future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. company, which could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Other factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also occur from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as applicable law. required. Investors are urged to refer to the company’s registration statement for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005937/en/ CONTACT: Investors and Press Relations: Bruce Williams, Managing Director ICR, Inc. [email protected] 332-242-4303 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE / WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY PACKAGING AND NUTRITION HEALTH SOURCE: F45 Training Holdings Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/14/2021 20:15 / DISC: 07/14/2021 20:16 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005937/en

