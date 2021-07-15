Dogecoin Co-Creator Sees Crypto A Scam To Help The Rich Get Rich

Dogecoin was made as a joke, but Jackson Palmer really doesn’t think it’s funny anymore.

Palmer, who co-created the fake cryptocurrency in 2013 with Billy Markus, took to twitter Wednesday to bluntly denounce the state of the crypto:

“

After years of study, I think cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing hyper-capitalist technology, designed primarily to amplify the wealth of its supporters through a combination of tax evasion, reduced regulatory oversight, and artificially scarcity. applied.

“

Far from being a decentralized and libertarian alternative to traditional monetary systems, crypto is controlled by a powerful cartel of wealthy figures, he said, who have evolved to incorporate many of the same institutions linked to the existing centralized financial system as ‘they are supposed to replace. .

Meanwhile, the rich get richer and the most vulnerable investors are at the greatest risk, he said.

The cryptocurrency industry relies on a web of shady business relationships, has bought out influencers and paid media to perpetuate a cult-like fast-paced funnel designed to extract money from financially desperate and naive people , he continued in a thread tweet. Financial exploitation undoubtedly existed before cryptocurrency, but cryptocurrency is almost specially designed to make the profit funnel more efficient for those at the top and less protected for the most vulnerable.

Read the full thread here:

In a tweeted response on Wednesday, Palmers dogecoin co-creator Markus conceded his points are generally valid.

This is not the first time that Palmer has protested against cryptocurrencies. After dogecoin reached a market cap of $ 2 billion in 2017, he wrote in Vice that something is seriously wrong and the crypto industry has been hijacked by crooks and opportunists.

Since then, things have gotten crazier and crazier. Although it has lost around two-thirds of its value since its peak in May, the DOGEUSD dogecoin,

-2.53%

is still up more than 4,100% since the start of the year, with a current market capitalization above $ 28 billion.

Palmer and Markus moved away from dogecoin years ago. But while Markus is still active in the crypto world, Palmer is done. In the 2017 Vice article, Palmer said he ended his involvement in dogecoin and crypto in 2015 and donated his profits to charity. And don’t ask him the question again. The Palmers tweet thread started on Wednesday: I’m often asked if I will return to cryptocurrency or if I will return to regularly sharing my thoughts on the subject. My answer is a categorical no.