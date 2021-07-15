SVP Global Ventures Ltd is listed on the National Stock Exchange





Mumbai, India, July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – SVP Global Ventures Ltd, one of the nation’s fastest growing multinational cotton yarn manufacturers, has been listed on the National Stock Exchange. the BombayThe based company started trading on NSE at Rs. 111.80 per share with a total quantity traded on the first day was 3.49 lakes actions with a total delivery of 54.37%. The market capitalization of the company after the closing price was Rs. 1361.77 Crores. On the momentous occasion, Mr. Chirag pittie, full time director, SVP Global Ventures Ltd, said, “With this listing on the prestigious NSE, more investors will be able to participate in the company’s growth story. We aim to focus on the three main national programs: agriculture, employment and foreign exchange earnings. We will continue to focus on our domestic and international markets using the most modern advanced machinery which provides us with higher operating margins. We are currently on the path to growth and want our investors to benefit from it. m OP Gulia, CEO, SVP Global Ventures Ltd, said, “We have been looking forward to this registration, and it is a privilege to be part of the NSE. This is an important milestone for the Company’s progressive journey, as it will help us expand our base of retail investors across the country. We are on a growth path, and the current financial performance has shown steady growth. The Company works on technology driven business operations. Safe Harbor Declaration Statements contained herein regarding future state, events or circumstances, including, but not limited to, statements regarding plans and objectives, research and development progress and results, Potential characteristics of the project, the potential of the project and target dates for problems related to the project, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors. About SVP Global Created in 1898 by Shri Vallabh Pittie, SVP Global Ventures began his professional journey as a trader to become one of the india largest manufacturers of compact cotton yarn with a combined experience of promoters and management for over 2 decades. The Company is headquartered at Bombay and is mainly engaged in the manufacture of polyester, polyester and cotton blends and 100% cotton yarns in 3 state of the art manufacturing plants in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, Ramnad, Coimbatore and Sohar, Oman. The professionally managed company has a vision to become a leading and fully integrated textile company in the manufacture of yarns, fabrics and garments for end users; it currently employs over 3,500 people at its manufacturing facilities. The continued objective has been to invest in the best technology, to identify manufacturing sites that offer logistics and cost savings. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390118/SVP_Global_Logo.jpg SOURCE SVP Global Ventures

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svp-global-ventures-ltd-lists-on-the-national-stock-exchange-864191319.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos