



re carpet makers have ripped off the NHS by buying out potential competitors for their drugs to keep them from competing, leading to an outrageous rise in cash-strapped health services prices by more than 10,000%, the regulators. The scandal involved hydrocortisone tablets, which tens of thousands of people rely on to treat life-threatening illnesses. CMA investigators at several pharmaceutical companies have found that Auden Mckenzie and Actavis UK – now known as Accord-UK, have been charging the NHS excessively high prices for hydrocortisone for almost a decade. Auden Mckenzie, CMA said, paid potential competitors AMCo, which now operates as Advanz Pharma, and another company, Waymade, to steer clear of the market. READ MORE A price increase the company imposed forced the NHS to pay over $ 80 for a single pack that previously cost less than $ 1. Andrea Coscelli, Director General of the CMA, said: These are without a doubt some of the most serious abuses that we have discovered in recent years. The actions of these companies have cost the NHS – and therefore taxpayers – hundreds of millions of pounds. He said Auden Mckenzies’ decision to raise the prices of unbranded drugs meant the NHS had no choice but to pay huge sums of taxpayer money for life-saving drugs. These were blatant violations of the law that artificially inflated the costs facing the NHS, reducing the money available for patient care. Our fine serves as a warning to any other pharmaceutical company planning to exploit the NHS. Accord-UK was fined $ 155 million for the overload, which took place between 2008 and 2018. He also fined the company and its former parent company Allergan $ 66 million for paying Waymade and AMCo to stay out of the market. The duo were on the verge of releasing generic versions, but Auden Mackenzie paid them $ 1.8million and $ 21million respectively to stay out. The money was paid out to businesses on a monthly basis. The CMA also fined Advanz and its former parent company, private equity firm Cinven, $ 43 million for its part in the scandal. Waymade was fined 2.5 million. The ruling means the NHS will now be able to pursue its own damages from businesses. A spokesperson for Accord Healthcare said: We are very disappointed with the CMA’s decision. Having only inherited the product in January 2017, we have only continuously reduced the price in the face of significant competition. We maintain that the case against Accord Healthcare is legally and material facts flawed. We are therefore studying all our options and intend to appeal the decision. Several other live competition investigations are currently underway in the pharmaceutical industry. CMA officials recently secured a $ 8million reimbursement to the NHS for pricing the supply of fludocortisone and fined four companies $ 3million for breaking antidepressant competition law nortriptyline.

