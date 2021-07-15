Zomato IPO: Check subscription status, GMPs and other key details





The second day of subscription to the initial public offering of online food delivery giant Zomatos is underway. Zomato’s IPO was well received by retail investors from the first day of subscription. The company’s IPO was underwritten 1.20 times on the second day at 11:50 a.m. and the commercial part was booked almost 3.5 times. Data available on the stock exchanges shows that investors have submitted bids for more than 86 crore of shares, more than the offering size of 71.92 crore of shares. It can be noted that the size of the offering was reduced after the company raised Rs 4,197 crore from key investors on July 13, a day before the IPO opened for subscription. Read | Opening of the Zomato IPO for subscription: key information to know The number of shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed at 98 percent and the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed at 17 percent. As mentioned earlier, retail investors oversubscribed almost 3.5 times their share. Meanwhile, the employee-only position saw 21 percent subscription. On Wednesday, Zomato’s global issue received bids 1.05 times more than its issue size. At the end of yesterday, the retail share segment was 2.69 times oversubscribed. Zomatos’ gray market premium (GMP) improved slightly and was between Rs 12-14 and nearly 17% above the upper price range of Rs 76 per share. KEY DETAILS ON ZOMATO’S IPO The company’s public offering includes Rs 9,000 crore of a new share issue and a sale offer of Rs 375 crore by its largest shareholder Info Edge India Limited. About 65 lakh shares have been reserved for company employees. The price range for the public offering has been set at Rs 72-76 per share and investors can subscribe to a minimum of 195 shares and in multiples thereafter. Prior to the IPO, the company allocated shares worth Rs 4,195 crore to anchor investors. In total, more than 552 million shares have been allocated to nearly 200 foreign companies as well as to domestic investors to the tune of Rs 76 per share. The IPO ends on July 16. Link InTime India Private is the registrar of Zomato’s IPO and the share allocation could be finalized on July 22. Brokerages say Zomato shares will likely be listed on July 27. Explained: why so many companies go public in 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/business/story/zomato-ipo-check-subscription-status-gmp-other-key-details-1828436-2021-07-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos