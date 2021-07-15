China’s share of bitcoin mining plummeted even before Beijing crackdown, study finds





FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag can be seen among representations of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustrative photo taken June 2, 2021. REUTERS / Florence Lo / Illustration LONDON (Reuters) – China’s share of the world’s bitcoin production powerhouse has fallen sharply even before a recent crackdown by its authorities on cryptocurrency mining, a Cambridge University study showed on Thursday. China has long been the center of global cryptocurrency mining, a power-intensive process. Many bitcoin miners in China use fossil fuels, including coal, raising concerns about the environmental footprint of bitcoins. The country’s share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the hash rate, fell to 46% in April this year from 75.5% in September 2019, according to Cambridge Center data. for Alternative Finance. During the same period, the United States’ share of the hash rate increased from just over 4% to 16.8%, making it the second-largest producer of bitcoin. Kazakhstan’s share also increased to around 8%, with Russia and Iran being the other major producers. The research provides rare insight into global bitcoin mining trends, amid growing concerns from Tesla about how cryptocurrency is produced. China’s decline in mining power preceded China’s state council, or cabinet, crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading in late May, citing underlying financial risks. Anhui in eastern China this week became the latest province to announce a sweeping ban on cryptocurrency mining. Major Chinese mining centers, including Sichuan, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, have all since issued detailed measures to eradicate the company, crippling the mining industry as miners throw away machinery or move to places like the Texas or Kazakhstan. Bitmain, China’s largest maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, halted sales last month following Beijing’s mining ban and said it was looking for power supplies to the abroad in places such as the United States, Russia and Kazakhstan. Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Toby Chopra

