Oil prices prolong losses on expected increase in supply





Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise on oil supply

U.S. crude stocks drop for eighth week -EIA

Fuel inventories in the United States increased despite reduced production at refineries -EIA

Iranian nuclear talks unlikely before mid-August – source

China’s June crude throughput hits record high LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses as investors braced for a surge in supplies after a compromise deal between major OPEC producers and US fuel stocks were increasing, raising concerns about demand from the world’s largest consumer. Brent crude fell 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 74.24 a barrel at 8:50 a.m. GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 72 cents, or 1%, to $ 72.41 . Both benchmarks fell more than 2% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached a compromise that should pave the way for a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market and to calm soaring prices. Read more “The market is not taking any risk. Prices are very overbought anyway, so traders may want to withdraw money from the table before the deal goes through,” said Avtar Sandu, senior trader in commodities at Phillips Futures in Singapore. Talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC +, collapsed this month after the UAE opposed an extension of the group’s supply pact beyond April 2022. read more However, analysts at Goldman Sachs, Citi and UBS expect supplies to remain tight in the coming months, even as OPEC + finalizes a deal to increase production. “With the oil market already in deficit and growth in demand outpacing growth in supply, the crude market is likely to tighten further this summer,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “We believe the continued decline in global oil inventories could take Brent to $ 80 per barrel and WTI to $ 77 per barrel by September.” In the United States, crude inventories fell for an eighth straight week last week, but gasoline and diesel inventories rose despite lower refinery utilization rates, data from the US showed on Wednesday. Energy Information Administration. Read more The large drop in crude inventories did little to push up oil prices, with traders focusing on the first rise in total oil inventories since early June, analysts said. However, the world’s largest importer of crude, China, on Thursday announced record processing volumes of crude at its refineries in June, easing some of the downward pressure on oil prices. Read more Elsewhere, the prospect of a quick return of Iranian oil supplies to world markets has been postponed as negotiations to relaunch the 2015 nuclear deal will not resume until mid-August, when the new president takes office. . Read more Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore Editing by David Goodman

